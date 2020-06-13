Two unnamed Premier League clubs have made offers for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, who has previously been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has already made 88 senior appearances for the LaLiga side, scoring nine and assisting 11 goals.

His performances have caught the eye of a multiple clubs, with his current contract having only a year left to run. As such, there has been speculation that he could be on the move in the next transfer window.

What’s more, the attacker is believed to have rejected the offer of a new contract from Valencia, further fueling talk he plans to leave them in the near future.

And according to Goal, cited on the Evening Standard, two Premier League teams have now submitted bids for Torres ahead of the window.

While it remains unclear which clubs have made offers, it was reported earlier this week that Man Utd have opened talks with Torres over a move.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have turned their attention to other targets having missed out on RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, who is set to join up with Chelsea.

Arsenal have also been linked with Torres previously; they are said to be looking out for a new attacker with the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up in the air.

There will be further competition from abroad, with Borussia Dortmund believed to be keen on securing his services. One man the Bundesliga side do look to have signed is Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and two Serie A sides are also keeping an eye on his situation, the report adds.

Torres on his future

Despite the claims offers have been lodged, prising Torres away from Valencia may prove tough.

“For young people, LaLiga is the best league there is,” Torres told Club del Deportista of reported interest from the Premier League.

“It is helping me a lot and I am learning all the time.”

Torres also inists that he remains happy at the Mestalla.

“I think I have settled in Valencia and in the division,” he added.

“Things are going well for me even through the team is on a bad streak [prior to LaLiga’s interval], although we think we are going to turn it around.”

