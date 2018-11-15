Premier League clubs come to decision over introduction of VAR

Premier League clubs have “agreed in principle” to bring in the Video Assistant Referee system from next season, it has been announced.

During a shareholders’ meeting, clubs were presented with an update on the non-live trials taking place, as well as “key learnings” from VAR’s use in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup as well as from other leagues being discussed.

A formal request will now be made to both lawmakers the International Football Association Board and FIFA, the world governing body.

A statement from the Premier League said its testing programme would continue for the rest of the season, “with a continued emphasis on those Saturday afternoons which have several matches being played concurrently”.

How VAR decisions are communicated to fans in the stadium is to also be addressed, with the development of a “clear protocol” to be established.

The introduction of Video Assistant Referees sparked another huge debate over the weekend after Southampton were denied a perfectly good decisive second goal in their 1-1 draw against Watford at the weekend – a result which could ultimately prove costly in their battle to avoid relegation.

Here’s how our Ref Review explained the incident.