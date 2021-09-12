Prem clubs still monitoring Arsenal target despite contract renewal

Multiple Premier League sides, including Arsenal, are continuing to monitor Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, according to a report.

The Sweden international bagged an impressive 17 goals in 34 La Liga matches during 2020-21. He also looked impressive while representing his country at this summer’s European Championship.

The 21-year-old managed two assists before Sweden were knocked out by Ukraine in the round of 16.

Isak’s excellent development resulted in a bumper new contract with Sociedad. They handed him a pay rise and extended his deal until June 2026.

As Spanish clubs have to include a release clause in each player’s contract, Isak’s was set at €90m (£77m). Despite this, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that numerous English clubs are still interested in a deal.

They include Arsenal, who were firmly linked with a bid shortly after the end of the Euros.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu Gaspar are searching for new strikers. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now 32 and Alexandre Lacazette is edging closer to the exit door.

Isak could be the perfect man to liven up their attack. It’s also thought that he would form a deadly connection with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

However, Arsenal will face plenty of competition for the starlet’s signature. The other Premier League remain unnamed, although Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked in the past.

After signing his improved contract, Isak told Sociedad’s official website: “I’m very happy to continue at la Real.

“It is a great club, I feel loved here and hope to enjoy things with this team for many more years.”

Isak started his career with AIK in his native Sweden. Borussia Dortmund came calling in January 2017 and snapped him up for just under £8m.

But after 13 games and one goal for Dortmund he was sold to Sociedad for £13.5m.

Arteta reacts to first Arsenal win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his team ‘looked different’ in the 1-0 victory over Norwich.

Club captain Aubameyang got the only goal at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal picked up their first points of the campaign.

After the win, Arteta told reporters: “We are really happy. We knew it was a really tricky game and we got what we wanted which was to win the match and to get points on the table.

“We had to suffer but I knew to win the game it would be like this.

“They were ready to suffer today but they just give, give, give to the team. Today and the last week everything glided together.

“We have to improve in a lot of things but today we made seven changes and already it looked different.”

