Premier League clubs plot summer move for Scotland’s next superstar; offers expected for Motherwell wonderkid

Motherwell star Lennon Miller is one of Scotland’s most exciting prospects and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that several Premier League sides are interested in him.

Scotland has seen several youngsters such as Kieran Tierney, Billy Gilmour and Aaron Hickey all make successful moves to the Premier League and become key players for their respective sides.

TEAMtalk sources state that Miller has major interest from Premier League sides and there is an expectation that bids will be made for him in the summer window.

The 17-year-old has been in superb form for Motherwell this season. His impact has been so great that his absence due to injury between November and January led to his team struggling to put results together in his absence.

Miller has made 16 league appearances so far this term, generally operating in the defensive midfield position. He reads the game extremely well and makes an average of 2 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game.

Premier League sides have splashed out huge sums on young defensive midfielders in recent windows and Miller’s suitors believe he could be the next big Scottish name in English football.

Two ‘extremely notable’ Premier League sides keen on Miller

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Miller is attracting interest from fellow clubs in the Scottish Premiership but a move to England is more likely at this stage.

Similar to the likes of Gilmour and Nathan Patterson who both left Rangers for Chelsea and Everton respectively, Lennon is seen as having a very high ceiling and has been watched continuously by some of the Premier League’s most notable sides on numerous occasions.

It’s understood at least 10 clubs have been in attendance to watch the Scotland U21 international on numerous occasions this season with sources saying that two scouts from “extremely notable sides” were in attendance at Motherwell’s 2-1 victory over Rangers at Ibrox over the weekend.

The Steelmen have offered a new contract to Miller who is coming into the last year of his current deal.

They hope to tie him down for a few more years at least however that is proving to be difficult as the level of interest rises from sides who can blow Motherwell out the water financially.

Miller was promoted from the youth team by manager Stuart Kettlewell at the start of this season and has played 23 times across all competitions, becoming a vital player for his side. He is widely regarded as one of the club’s best, despite his youth.

