All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window
The summer transfer window is underway and all eyes are on what business is being done by Premier League clubs, so here are all the done deals they’ve arranged so far.
Premier League clubs spent record amounts last summer, but January saw a dramatic reduction in the money they were investing into transfers. Things are expected to pick up again this summer, though, as clubs try to end Manchester City’s dominance but the four-times-in-a-row champions aim to stay ahead of the pack.
Several clubs – such as Liverpool and Chelsea – have new managers in place, which means they will be working to adjust their squads to suit their new leaders.
And Manchester United have kept their manager in charge but have a whole new structure of decision makers behind the scenes, so they’ll be an interesting club to keep an eye on too.
Elsewhere, how will the three promoted clubs strengthen? How will Aston Villa upgrade for a Champions League campaign? What do Arsenal need to do to go from runners-up to champions?
The 2024 summer transfer window is open until August 30, when it will close at 11pm BST.
Here, TEAMtalk lists every major signing, sale and loan made by the 20 Premier League clubs this summer at first-team level.
ARSENAL
IN
None
OUT
Cedric Soares (Released)
Mohamed Elneny (Released)
ASTON VILLA
IN
None
OUT
Morgan Sanson (Nice, £3.4m)
BOURNEMOUTH
IN
Enes Unal (Getafe, £13m)
Alex Paulsen (Wellington Phoenix, £850k)
Luis Sinisterra (Leeds, £20m)
OUT
Lloyd Kelly (Newcastle, free)
BRENTFORD
IN
Igor Thiago (Club Brugge, £30m)
OUT
Michael Olakigbe (Wigan, loan)
Shandon Baptiste (Released)
Saman Ghoddos (Released)
BRIGHTON
IN
Ibrahim Osman (Nordsjaelland, undisclosed)
OUT
Adam Lallana (Southampton, free)
CHELSEA
IN
Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham, free)
OUT
Thiago Silva (Fluminense, free)
CRYSTAL PALACE
IN
Chadi Riad (Barcelona, £14m)
OUT
Jairo Riedewald (Released)
James Tomkins (Released)
EVERTON
IN
None
OUT
Andre Gomes (Released)
FULHAM
IN
None
OUT
Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea, free)
Marek Rodak (Released)
IPSWICH TOWN
IN
None
OUT
Sone Aluko (Retired)
Dominic Ball (Released)
Kayden Jackson (Released)
LEICESTER CITY
IN
None
OUT
Marc Albrighton (Released)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Released)
Dennis Praet (Released)
LIVERPOOL
IN
None
OUT
Thiago Alcantara (Released)
Joel Matip (Released)
Calvin Ramsay (Wigan, loan)
MANCHESTER CITY
IN
None
OUT
Tommy Doyle (Wolves, £4.3m)
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton, £20m)
MANCHESTER UNITED
IN
None
OUT
Alvaro Fernandez (Benfica, undisclosed)
Anthony Martial (Released)
Raphael Varane (Released)
Brandon Williams (Released)
Charlie McNeill (Released)
Omari Forson (Monza, free)
NEWCASTLE UNITED
IN
Lloyd Kelly (free)
OUT
Paul Dummett (Released)
Jeff Hendrick (Released)
Loris Karius (Released)
Matt Ritchie (Released)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
IN
None
OUT
Harry Arter (Released)
Felipe (Released)
Wayne Hennessey (Released)
Cheikhou Kouyate (Released)
Scott McKenna (Released)
SOUTHAMPTON
IN
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City, £20m)
Adam Lallana (Brighton, free)
OUT
Stuart Armstrong (Released)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
IN
Lucas Bergvall (Djurgarden, undisclosed)
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig, loan)
OUT
Eric Dier (Bayern Munich, free)
Ivan Perisic (Hajduk Split, free)
Tanguy Ndombele (Released)
Ryan Sessegnon (Released)
Japhet Tanganga (Released)
WEST HAM UNITED
IN
Luis Guilherme (Palmeiras, £25.5m)
OUT
Thilo Kehrer (Monaco, £9.5m)
Angelo Ogbonna (Released)
WOLVES
IN
Tommy Doyle (Man City, £4.3m)
Rodrigo Gomes (Braga, £12.7m)
OUT
None