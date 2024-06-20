All the ins and outs in the top flight

The summer transfer window is underway and all eyes are on what business is being done by Premier League clubs, so here are all the done deals they’ve arranged so far.

Premier League clubs spent record amounts last summer, but January saw a dramatic reduction in the money they were investing into transfers. Things are expected to pick up again this summer, though, as clubs try to end Manchester City’s dominance but the four-times-in-a-row champions aim to stay ahead of the pack.

Several clubs – such as Liverpool and Chelsea – have new managers in place, which means they will be working to adjust their squads to suit their new leaders.

And Manchester United have kept their manager in charge but have a whole new structure of decision makers behind the scenes, so they’ll be an interesting club to keep an eye on too.

Elsewhere, how will the three promoted clubs strengthen? How will Aston Villa upgrade for a Champions League campaign? What do Arsenal need to do to go from runners-up to champions?

The 2024 summer transfer window is open until August 30, when it will close at 11pm BST.

Here, TEAMtalk lists every major signing, sale and loan made by the 20 Premier League clubs this summer at first-team level.

ARSENAL

IN

None

OUT

Cedric Soares (Released)

Mohamed Elneny (Released)

ASTON VILLA

IN

None

OUT

Morgan Sanson (Nice, £3.4m)

BOURNEMOUTH

IN

Enes Unal (Getafe, £13m)

Alex Paulsen (Wellington Phoenix, £850k)

Luis Sinisterra (Leeds, £20m)

OUT

Lloyd Kelly (Newcastle, free)

BRENTFORD

IN



Igor Thiago (Club Brugge, £30m)

OUT

Michael Olakigbe (Wigan, loan)

Shandon Baptiste (Released)

Saman Ghoddos (Released)

BRIGHTON

IN

Ibrahim Osman (Nordsjaelland, undisclosed)

OUT

Adam Lallana (Southampton, free)

CHELSEA

IN

Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham, free)

OUT

Thiago Silva (Fluminense, free)

CRYSTAL PALACE

IN

Chadi Riad (Barcelona, £14m)

OUT

Jairo Riedewald (Released)

James Tomkins (Released)

EVERTON

IN

None

OUT

Andre Gomes (Released)

FULHAM

IN

None

OUT

Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea, free)

Marek Rodak (Released)

IPSWICH TOWN

IN

None

OUT

Sone Aluko (Retired)

Dominic Ball (Released)

Kayden Jackson (Released)

LEICESTER CITY

IN

None

OUT

Marc Albrighton (Released)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Released)

Dennis Praet (Released)

LIVERPOOL

IN

None

OUT



Thiago Alcantara (Released)

Joel Matip (Released)

Calvin Ramsay (Wigan, loan)

MANCHESTER CITY

IN

None

OUT

Tommy Doyle (Wolves, £4.3m)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton, £20m)

MANCHESTER UNITED

IN

None

OUT

Alvaro Fernandez (Benfica, undisclosed)

Anthony Martial (Released)

Raphael Varane (Released)

Brandon Williams (Released)

Charlie McNeill (Released)

Omari Forson (Monza, free)

NEWCASTLE UNITED

IN

Lloyd Kelly (free)

OUT

Paul Dummett (Released)

Jeff Hendrick (Released)

Loris Karius (Released)

Matt Ritchie (Released)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

IN

None

OUT

Harry Arter (Released)

Felipe (Released)

Wayne Hennessey (Released)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Released)

Scott McKenna (Released)

SOUTHAMPTON

IN

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City, £20m)

Adam Lallana (Brighton, free)

OUT

Stuart Armstrong (Released)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

IN

Lucas Bergvall (Djurgarden, undisclosed)

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig, loan)

OUT

Eric Dier (Bayern Munich, free)

Ivan Perisic (Hajduk Split, free)

Tanguy Ndombele (Released)

Ryan Sessegnon (Released)

Japhet Tanganga (Released)

WEST HAM UNITED

IN

Luis Guilherme (Palmeiras, £25.5m)

OUT

Thilo Kehrer (Monaco, £9.5m)

Angelo Ogbonna (Released)

WOLVES

IN

Tommy Doyle (Man City, £4.3m)

Rodrigo Gomes (Braga, £12.7m)

OUT

None