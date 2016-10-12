Premier League duo amid giants chasing ex-Potter N’Zonzi

Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus and Barcelona are reportedly chasing Steven N’Zonzi, who faces an uncertain future at Sevilla.

Goal Italia state that Juventus have firm interest in the former Stoke City man, having been linked to the Frenchman in the summer.

However, reports claim that they will face stiff competition from Sevilla’s La Liga rivals Barcelona, with Premier League duo Man City and Chelsea also sniffing around.

The 27-year-old is expected to cost £25million, but Seville president Jose Castro told El Correo de Andalucía that he is hopeful that N’Zonzi’s future will be sorted soon.

“This week we have met and there is a willingness from all parties to get something sorted. I know that Nzozni arouses much interest so we are already negotiating.

“I hope we reach an agreement because the player is happy at Seville and we are happy to have him here.

“When you have teams that want your players that is always good news, never bad. But we want to keep our key men in our team unless there are exceptional deals, as always.”

Having just won Stoke City’s Player of the Year award having inspired the Potters to a 6-1 win over Liverpool, N’Zonzi moved to Sevilla for £7million in summer 2015.