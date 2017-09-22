Premier League duo set sights on unhappy PSG man Cavani

Chelsea and Everton are among the clubs considering an offer for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, according to a report.

The Daily Mail claims that the Uruguay international may look to force an exit from the Ligue 1 club following a dispute with new PSG star Neymar.

Cavani was involved in arguments with the Brazilian star and captain Dani Alves over who should take set pieces during the Parisiens’ recent win over Lyon.

Neymar has as a result been left out of Paris Saint-German’s squad for their league clash with Montpellier this weekend.

This has prompted rumours of a possible dressing room rift for Unai Emery to deal with, and Chelsea and Everton are reportedly ready to pounce.

Napoli are also said to be interested in signing Cavani, who played for the club between 2010-2013. Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have also shown an interest in the 30-year-old according to the report.