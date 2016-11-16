Prem duo to rival Italian giants for Swedish defender – report

West Ham United and Liverpool are believed to have joined Serie A outfit, AC Milan in the race to sign a 22-year-old full-back, according to Italy.

Ludwig Augustinsson, who currently plays for Danish champions FC Copenhagen, has attracted a strong amount of attention since joining the club in January 2015, as well as his rise to the Sweden national team.

Augustinsson represented Sweden U17s and U19s 21 times, before moving to the under 21 side in 2013. In 2015, the left-back was part of the side that won the under-21 European Championships, playing in every one of Sweden’s games during the tournament.

His performances for his country continued to impress, and he was rewarded with a spot in the senior squad for the 2016 European Championships. Despite being left out of all three games, Augustinsson did feature in Sweden’s 3-0 victory over Bulgaria last month replacing Martin Olsson on the hour mark.

Since then, Augustinsson played the full 90 minutes in Paris during a World Cup qualifying defeat to France on Friday 11 November, bringing his tally to six appearances for the senior team.

As well as performing on the international stage, Augustinsson has played in this season’s Champions League, including Copenhagen’s win over Club Brugge – in which he assisted two of the four goals scored.

The full-back has registered 22 assists in his two previous campaigns and Italian giants AC Milan are expected to send scouts over to watch the highly talented player, to determine if a move in January is deemed necessary.