Arne Slot, Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim are all in charge at Premier League clubs

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The Premier League fixture list has been announced, and while there are still a few weeks until clubs start selling tickets to the opening weekend of games, there is a way to secure a seat early.

Ticket seller Seat Unique has signed a deal with some of the league’s biggest clubs to sell VIP and hospitality seats and the first set of tickets are on sale now.

The tickets are official, which means fans are not at risk of being blocked from entering the stadiums or being scammed by unscrupulous sellers, giving fans of the biggest teams in the country a chance to secure their seat before ballots and club on-sales begin.

They include tickets for Liverpool’s opening game at Anfield and a likely debut for record-breaking new signing Florian Wirtz, as well as Arsenal and Manchester United’s first games of the Premier League season.

The tickets are the only official seats available on fixture announcement day but do come with a hefty cost. Seat Unique only offers VIP tickets which means many of them are in the lounges and hospitality areas of stadiums.

They include hospitality in Liverpool’s newly developed Anfield Road and Main Stand lounges, and tickets to Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Seat Unique says it has tickets on sale for a host of Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Burnley and Spurs.

Tickets are priced from around £70 for the cheapest Premier League games featuring the likes of Burnley and Leeds, rising to over £500 for tickets to games featuring Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Seat Unique is also selling Community Shield tickets, with seats at Wembley for Liverpool versus Crystal Palace priced from £599 for the hospitality section.

You can see all of the tickets here.