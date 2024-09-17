The Premier League faces an exodus of top players next summer as a host of stars enter the final year of their contracts and TT has taken an in-depth look at who could be on the move.

Liverpool stand to be the club hit hardest, with a trio of their best players now in the final months of their deals, while Manchester City could be forced to plan for the exit of an all-time great.

Here are 16 Premier League stars on course to be available as free agents at the end of the season, excluding those – such as Son Heung-min, Harry Maguire and Amad Diallo – whose clubs hold a unilateral option to extend their contracts by a further year.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Reportedly a top target for Real Madrid, given his age and calibre Trent-Alexander Arnold would be arguably the most valuable free agent in the market if he does not pen a new contract with Liverpool before the end of the current season.

The 25-year-old England star has directly contributed to exactly 100 goals – 19 goals, 81 assists – in 314 appearances since making his senior debut for the Reds in 2016.

One of the best players in the world in his position, losing the homegrown full-back for free would be a huge blow for Arne Slot’s side.

Mohamed Salah

With 214 goals and 92 assists in 353 games since signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2013, Mohamed Salah has etched a legacy as one of the most fearsome forwards in Premier League history, regardless of whether he stays at Anfield beyond the current season.

And at 32, the former Chelsea and Roma winger has shown no signs of his productivity slowing, with three goals and three assists in his first three league games of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Egyptian superstar has hinted that his glorious time on Merseyside could be coming to an end.

“I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it’s my last year at the club,” he said after the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in September.

“I just want to enjoy it and I don’t want to think about it. I feel like I’m free to play football and then we’ll see what happens next year.”

DEEP DIVE ➡️ The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Virgil van Dijk

A record-breaking £75 million signing from Southampton in January 2018, Virgil van Dijk has been as crucial to Liverpool’s recent success as any figure within the club since his arrival.

The commanding Dutch centre-back has been the standard bearer of his position across 274 appearances for the Reds, displaying peerless defensive prowess, dependable leadership and even chipping in with valuable goals, having found the net 23 times.

And although he is now 33 years old, Van Dijk remains one of the best centre-backs in the world.

“The thing is I want to play the best season I can, again,” he said in August when asked about his future. “I want to be important and stay important for the club.

“Whatever happens next year, we’ll see. Everything happens for a reason, that’s how I see it.

“And for now there’s been no changes in my situation, but I’m very calm about it and there’s no reason for me to start thinking for something else.”

Kevin De Bruyne

Just as Liverpool face the prospect of losing key players for free at the end of the season, Manchester City are on course to lose arguably the best player in their history in the summer of 2025.

A £55 million signing from Wolfsburg in 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has been the catalyst for seven Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and one Champions League triumph. The brilliant Belgian playmaker has scored 150 goals and registered 255 assists in 616 games for City.

Now in the final year of his contract at the Etihad, the 33-year-old is reportedly a top target for Saudi Pro League clubs.

Thomas Partey

Arsenal paid £45 million to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 and he has endured an injury-disrupted time thus far in north London.

The Ghana international midfielder has only once started more than 25 league games in a season for the Gunners. But he has been an ever-present in the top flight so far this term for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, the arrival of Mikel Merino could push Partey down the pecking order at the Emirates once the £28 million signing from Real Sociedad recovers from a shoulder injury.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The reported subject of interest from Manchester United and Chelsea this summer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has rediscovered his form early this season just in time to make him a sought-after free agent in 2025.

Through injuries and poor performances, the 27-year-old former Sheffield United player has struggled in recent seasons to replicate the level of play he showed with Everton in the 2020-21 campaign, when he scored 16 Premier League goals.

But after a run of four goals from his last seven appearances of the 2023-24 term, Calvert-Lewin has now hit the net twice from his first four games of the new season. It is believed his is unlikely to renew terms with the Toffees.

Christian Eriksen

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen arrived at Manchester United as a free agent in the summer of 2022 and he is set to depart Old Trafford in the same way at the end of this season.

The veteran former Tottenham and Inter Milan player started 25 Premier League games in his first season with United after joining from Brentford. But amid Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence and the signing of Mason Mount, his starts dropped to just 12 last term.

Now, with United having spent £50 million on further midfield reinforcement in the form of Manuel Ugarte, the 32-year-old is likely to figure even less in Erik ten Hag’s plans. Eriksen was linked with former club Ajax over the summer.

Victor Lindelof

Another United soon-to-be free agent who was linked with a move away this summer, Victor Lindelof looked destined for a switch to Turkey, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce both interested in the Swedish defender.

But the 30-year-old has remained at Old Trafford, extending his stay with the club into an eighth season.

A £38 million signing from Benfica back in 2017, Lindelof has made 259 appearances for the Red Devils. Currently injured, he is yet to play in the 2024-25 campaign.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Angel Gomes among eight exciting Ligue 1 stars out of contract in 2025

Jorginho

At the back end of last season, Jorginho penned a short-term contract extension to remain with Arsenal through the current season.

But the Brazil-born Italy international is a peripheral figure at the Emirates these days, making just 10 Premier League starts last term and only one thus far in 2024-25.

A £12 million signing from Chelsea in January 2023, the 32-year-old deep-lying playmaker had been linked with a return to Serie A ahead of renewing terms with the Gunners.

Tyrick Mitchell

Missing just five Premier League games in the last three seasons, Tyrick Mitchell has developed into a key player for Crystal Palace after graduating from the club’s academy.

A two-cap England international, the 25-year-old left-back scored twice and registered three assists for the Eagles last term and he has already notched his first assist on the new campaign for Oliver Glasner’s side.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United’s list of potential future defensive additions includes Mitchell, whose contract at Selhurst Park expires next summer.

Fabian Schar

A commanding centre-back with a penchant for a long-range screamer, Fabia Schar has played 189 games for Newcastle since signing from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018, scoring 15 goals.

The 32-year-old Swiss was sent off in his first Premier League appearance of the 2024-25 season, dismissed just 28 minutes into the Magpies’ narrow 1-0 victory over Southampton. But he made up for that indiscretion in typical style in his next outing, scoring from 30 yards as Eddie Howe’s men came back from 1-0 down to beat Wolves 2-1.

Schar signed a one-year contract extension at St. James’ Park last term, which will expire at the end of the current season.

Dan Burn

Another defensive stalwart on a dwindling deal at Newcastle, Dan Burn has been a fixture of the Magpies’ backlines since signing for his boyhood club from Brighton in January 2022.

The towering 6ft 7ins defender – who can play at left-back or centre-back – has played over 100 times for Newcastle, scoring five goals.

And Burn, who is now 32 and in the final year of his deal with the North East club, has played every minute of Newcastle’s 2024-25 Premier League campaign so far.

Sean Longstaff

Burn is not the only Magpies-supporting Newcastle star on course to depart the club as a free agent next summer. Academy product Sean Longstaff is also in the final year of his contract at St. James’ Park.

The 26-year-old midfielder started 30 Premier League games for Howe’s side last season, scoring a career-best six goals and providing two assists.

Longstaff’s youngster brother, Matty, left Newcastle on a free last year, joining MLS club Toronto FC.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Kyle Walker-Peters started all 46 games in Southampton’s Championship promotion campaign last season, scoring two goals and providing four assists as he was named in the Championship Team of the Season.

And the 27-year-old former Tottenham right-back has been an ever-present for Russell Martin’s side through the early weeks of the new Premier League campaign.

Recently linked with a return to Spurs, Kyle Walker-Peters will be out of contract next summer.

Michail Antonio

With 67 goals from 257 appearances, Michael Antonio is West Ham’s highest-ever Premier League goal-scorer.

Yet the 34-year-old, who has been with the Hammers since signing from Nottingham Forest in 2015, could depart the club even before his contract ends at next summer.

According to Football Insider, Antonio and fellow West Ham striker Danny Ings, who is also in the final year of his deal, could be moved on in January as Julen Lopetegui’s side eye further additions up front.

READ MORE ➡️ The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Callum Wilson

Alexander Isak’s presence means Callum Wilson is no longer the top choice at the point of attack for Newcastle, but the nine-cap England striker has been a reliable goal-getter for the Magpies ever since his £20 million arrival from Bournemouth in 2020.

The 32-year-old, who is yet to play this term due to a back injury picked up in pre-season, boasts an impressive record of 48 goals in 108 games for the St. James’ Park Club.

Wilson signed a two-year contract extension with Newcastle in 2023 that will expire this summer.