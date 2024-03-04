The Premier League’s greatest one-club wonders: Man Utd quartet, Liverpool defenders, Phil Foden?!

One-club players are becoming increasingly rare, as the biggest stars are often lured away from their teams with offers of huge contracts elsewhere.

In this feature, we list 11 iconic Premier League players from the past and the present who’ve only played for one team throughout their career.

From Manchester United legends to superstars who stayed at teams well below their stature, the loyalty of some of these names is truly commendable.

As mentioned, some are still playing, so could potentially go on to play for another side down the line.

Ryan Giggs – Manchester United

One of the biggest Man Utd legends there is, Ryan Giggs spent the entirety of his incredible 24-year career at Old Trafford.

The iconic winger is the most decorated player in English football history and one of only 44 to have made over 1,000 career appearances (including 64 for Wales).

Giggs helped Man Utd to win 35 major trophies including 13 league titles, two Champions Leagues and four FA Cups. The Welshman played his last game in the 2013-14 season and credits yoga for helping him carry on playing until he was 40.

He scored 167 goals and made 267 assists in 961 matches for the Red Devils in total.

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Perhaps the next name to be added to the list of Man Utd one-club legends will be Marcus Rashford, who scored a fantastic goal against bitter rivals Manchester City recently which will be remembered for years to come – even if the Red Devils did go on to lose 3-1.

Rashford scored two goals in his first-team debut against Danish side Midtjylland in 2016 and has gone on to make almost 400 appearances, scoring 129 goals and making 74 assists.

The 26-year-old has endured a difficult run of form this season but remains a key player for Man Utd.

Rashford definitely has the potential to become a true one-club icon, although there are rumours that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing him this summer.

Tony Adams – Arsenal

Tony Adams, known as ‘Mr Arsenal,’ is considered to be one of the North London club’s greatest ever players and one of the best centre-backs to have ever graced the Premier League.

He signed for the Gunners in 1980 and finished his career in 2002, making almost 700 appearances in total, wearing the captain’s armband for 14 years of that period.

Adams played a huge role in helping Arsenal to win four top flight division titles – uniquely captaining a title-winning team in three different decades – as well as hree FA Cups, two Football League Cups, a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and two FA Community Shields.

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Phil Foden scored a stunning brace in the Manchester derby recently and seems to be on track to become a Man City legend if his career continues on its current trajectory.

The 23-year-old broke into Pep Guardiola’s team in 2017 and has gone on to make over 250 appearances for the Cityzens overall, netting 78 goals and making 51 assists in the process.

Foden has played his role in helping his team to lift 16 major trophies already and there will likely be many more to come in the future.

Guardiola recently described Foden as ‘world-class’ and ‘the player of the season so far’ and we cannot argue with that assessment.

He is under contract with Man City until 2027 and there are no indications that he will be joining another club else any time soon.

Paul Scholes – Manchester United

Another player who is synonymous with Man Utd’s success in the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s, Paul Scholes is arguably one of the best midfielders of all time and spent his career at Old Trafford.

Scholes scored some of the best goals of Man Utd’s glory era, smashing in many memorable volleys and long-range shots.

The former England star scored 125 goals and made 86 assists in 716 appearances for Man Utd overall, helping his team to lift 25 trophies in the process.

He initially retired in 2011 but found a desire to return to football 12 months later and was re-signed by Sir Alex Ferguson. He hung up the boots for good at the end of the 2012-23 season.

Scholes did play three times for his son’s team Royton Town in the Manchester Football League Premier Division in 2018, but we couldn’t not include him in this list.

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

One of Arsenal’s star players – Bukayo Saka has spent his entire career so far with Arsenal and will hope to help his team to major trophies in the next few years.

The England international is considered to be one of the best wingers in the world and at the age of 22, is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

Saka has already chalked up 213 appearances for Arsenal, scoring an impressive 54 goals and making 53 assists in the process.

Liverpool and Manchester City have reportedly been considering moves for Saka in recent weeks. However, given he’s happy at the Emirates and under contract until 2027, there’s a chance he could end up staying for his entire career.

Matt le Tissier – Southampton

Arguably one of the best-ever players to have never won a trophy, Matt le Tissier is known for the incredible goals and technical skill he displayed during a 16 year stint with Southampton between 1986 and 2002.

Le Tissier was bizarrely handed the ‘One-club Man Award’ by Athletic Bilbao in 2015 – but for very good reason.

He scored 182 goals in 480 matches for the Saints, as well as contributing 49 assists. In his playing career he inspired many ‘great escapes’ and his club, incredibly, were never relegated during his time there.

Le Tissier has since revealed that at one stage he was on the brink of joining Tottenham, but decided to stay at St. Mary’s because of his love for Southampton.

Gary Neville – Manchester United

Gary Neville is undoubtedly one of the best full-backs the Premier League has ever seen. Like Giggs and Scholes, Neville was a stalwart in the Man Utd side that dominated the Premier League for so many years.

The former England international made over 600 appearances in a 19-year spell at Old Trafford and never played for another side in his entire career.

Neville remains a Man Utd legend, winning 20 trophies during his time there. He is now well-known for his is involvement on Sky Sports alongside fellow one-club legend Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher – Liverpool

Carragher won everything there is to win at Liverpool barring the Premier League title. He spent 17 years with the Merseyside club and remains a very popular figure among the fanbase.

The boyhood Evertonian featured 737 times for the Reds, scoring four goals and seven own goals – the second-most of any PL player in history.

Carragher’s biggest achievement in his career was captaining Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2005. He wore the armband for the last six years of his career (2007-2013).

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Carragher may end up being joined on the list of Liverpool one-club legends by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has spent the entirety of his seven-year career at Anfield.

Regarded as one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League, the England star has caught the attention of several top European clubs, such as Real Madrid, but the Reds have managed to keep hold of him until now.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract is only valid until the end of the 2024-25 season. However, Liverpool are confident of tying him down to fresh terms so the 25-year-old right-back can remain a key player for them for many years to come.

