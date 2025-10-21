While the Premier League is home to some of the best players in the world, it also boasts a number of elite managers, and we’ve taken a detailed look at the state of play around all their contract arrangements in the light of Nottingham Forest’s appointment of Sean Dyche on Tuesday.

The 20 top-flight managers have all signed contracts with their clubs, but football is a result-driven business and a few poor results can lead to a manager getting the chop.

Three Premier League managers have now entered the final year of their deals, while another nine are only under contract until the end of the 2026/27 season.

We’ve taken a look at the contract expiry dates for every Premier League manager.

Arsenal

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Date joined: December 22, 2019

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

Having replaced Unai Emery at the Emirates in December 2019, Arteta is currently the second-longest serving manager in the Premier League.

The Spaniard signed a three-year contract extension in September 2024 and is hoping to lead Arsenal to their first Premier League title since 2003/04.

Aston Villa

Manager: Unai Emery

Date joined: November 1, 2022

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2029

After finishing fourth in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season, Villa rewarded Emery with a new five-year contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2028/29 season.

Bournemouth

Manager: Andoni Iraola

Date joined: July 1, 2023

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2026

Bournemouth reached a record Premier League points tally of 56 in 2024/25 and they are now looking to give Iraola a new contract as his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

“The way that the team plays is exciting,” president of football operations Tiago Pinto said. “The way that he works with the players and develop players is top for us. So, yeah, we’re going to do our best to keep him as long as we can.

“It’s a conversation that of course it will happen soon or later. I would say rather sooner than later, but no secrets in this situation.

“We want to keep him. We always speak about Andoni as a coach, but I would say that Andoni as a person fits perfectly Bournemouth as well.”

Brentford

Manager: Keith Andrews

Date joined: June 27, 2025

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2028

Andrews initially joined Brentford as a set-piece coach in July 2024 but was promoted to head coach following Thomas Frank’s move to Tottenham, and he signed a three-year contract.

Brighton

Manager: Fabian Hurzeler

Date joined: July 1, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

Hurzeler became the Premier League’s youngest permanent manager of all time after signing a three-year contract at Brighton in the summer of 2024.

Burnley

Manager: Scott Parker

Date joined: July 5, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

Parker signed a three-year contract to replace Vincent Kompany at Burnley and helped the club win promotion back to the Premier League in his first season in charge.

Chelsea

Manager: Enzo Maresca

Date joined: July 1, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2029

Maresca enjoyed an impressive debut season at Chelsea, finishing fourth in the Premier League before winning the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

While he is under contract until 2029, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Dean Jones revealed that Maresca does have long-term doubts about his future and has confirmed Juventus’s interest in the 45-year-old.

Crystal Palace

Manager: Oliver Glasner

Date joined: February 20, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2026

Glasner has won a lot of plaudits after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield with Crystal Palace, but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

“We’ve had some early conversations,” Palace chairman Steve Parish said. “We’d love to keep Oliver. We’re building something.

“I think for Oliver it’s about the conditions being right…. it’s about everything being in a way that he enjoys his work and he finds the conditions favourable to achieve.

“Oliver wants to win things. If we can align those interests then hopefully we can make something happen.”

Everton

Manager: David Moyes

Date joined: January 11, 2025

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

Having initially managed Everton from 2002 until 2013, Moyes returned to the club in January and signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to replace Sean Dyche.

Fulham

Manager: Marco Silva

Date joined: July 1, 2021

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2026

Silva has entered the final year of his contract at Fulham and recently met with the club’s owner Shahid Khan, who made clear to him that the Cottagers wanted to extend his deal.

“I have met him already,” Silva said. “The main reason was not just the contract, we have many things to talk about.

“I have felt always part of this football club, from the first day until day. Like players, it is normal they [other clubs] show interest in myself and my staff. It is a normal situation. [But] full focus [is] on us and working with the club on the future too.

“I have been here five years, why not more. It [the contract situation] is not going to be something that disrupts our season. If I have to, I will speak with you [about it] every single week as well. I think it is not necessary to speak every week about it. The right time to speak, it will arrive.”

Leeds United

Manager: Daniel Farke

Date joined: July 4, 2023

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

Farke led Leeds to a 100-point haul to win the Championship title in 2024/25 but has come under pressure after a difficult start to the Premier League season.

Liverpool

Manager: Arne Slot

Date joined: June 1, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

Slot won the Premier League title in his debut season at Liverpool and talks over a new deal are expected despite their poor start to the current campaign.

“I have heard that early, initial contact was already made in terms of opening more formal conversations about extending his contract and how that could work, so it is a gradual process that has been expected to become more active across the course of this season,” Dean Jones said.

“It’s not something they have to decide today or tomorrow because his current deal runs to the summer of 2027 but ideally they would be in a position to do so by the end of the season.”

Manchester City

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Date joined: July 1, 2016

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

Guardiola was about to enter the final six months of his contract at Manchester City before signing an extension in November 2024 and will now stay through to June 2027, completing more than a decade in charge. He’s currently the longest serving boss in the league – and by quite some distance.

Manchester United

Manager: Ruben Amorim

Date joined: November 11, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

While Amorim has had a very difficult start to his United career, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants the 40-year-old to fulfil his contract at Old Trafford.

“He has not had the best of seasons,” Ratcliffe said. “Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. That’s where I would be.”

Newcastle United

Manager: Eddie Howe

Date joined: November 8, 2021

Contract expiry date: N/A

Howe was rewarded with a contract extension at Newcastle after finishing fourth in the Premier League in 2022/23, although the exact expiry date remains uncertain.

Nottingham Forest

Manager: Sean Dyche

Date joined: October 21, 2025

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

Ange Postecoglou lasted just 39 days in charge at Nottingham Forest and they have now replaced him with Dyche, who has signed a contract to run until the summer of 2027.

Sunderland

Manager: Regis Le Bris

Date joined: July 1, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2028

After winning the Championship play-off final in his debut season at Sunderland, Le Bris signed a new deal to commit his future at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2028.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manager: Thomas Frank

Date joined: June 12, 2025

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2028

Tottenham triggered a £10million release clause to hire Frank from Brentford in the summer of 2025 and also gave the 52-year-old a three-year contract.

West Ham United

Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo

Date joined: September 27, 2025

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2028

After being sacked by Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo made an immediate return to the dugout and signed a three-year contract with West Ham.

Wolves

Manager: Vitor Pereira

Date joined: December 19, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2028

Pereira initially signed an 18-month contract after replacing Gary O’Neil but was given a three-year deal in September after helping Wolves avoid relegation.

