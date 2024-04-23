Leeds United icon Luke Ayling is reportedly a transfer target for relegation-threatened Premier League side Sheffield United – amid an encouraging loan spell at Middlesbrough.

Little fanfare was made when the right-back swapped Bristol City for Leeds in 2016 for £200,000 but after more than seven years and 268 appearances later, ‘Bill’ is now a modern great at the club.

The former Arsenal academy product helped Leeds end their 16-year hiatus outside of the Premier League after winning the Championship in 2020 and he played a big role in securing them a top 10 finish in 2021 and maintaining the Whites’ top-flight status in 2022.

However, in the past year or so, Ayling slowly began to fall down the pecking order at the Yorkshire outfit and after making an extra 16 appearances this season under new Leeds boss Daniel Farke, the 32-year-old joined fellow Championship side Boro on loan for the rest of the season.

The defender, who is out of contract at Elland Road this summer, spoke in a farewell message to Leeds fans about the amazing highs he had with the club, while thanking his teammates, former manager Marcelo Bielsa, and more.

‘Memories that I will never forget’

“As you might’ve seen, I’ve joined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season and my contract at Leeds expires in the summer, you can never predict the future but it seems as though it’s time to say goodbye. I came to Leeds eight years ago with a fiancée and I leave with an amazing wife, two beautiful children and memories that I will never forget,” he said.

“There are so many highlights from my rime at Elland Road and obviously promotion to the Premier League tops them all. Those years with Marcelo [Bielsa] and the connection we had between the players and the fans was incredible. I’d like to thank all the managers and staff that I have worked with during my time here – but I have to give extra thanks to Marcelo and his team for all they did for my career and my family. I will be eternally grateful.

“I loved pulling on a Leeds shirt, every single time. Moments that stick in my mind are the goal against Huddersfield just before lockdown, the promotion run when football restarted and many of the games in the season we finished ninth in the Premier League, even staying up the following year at Brentford was brilliant because we shared it with you.

“To go on and wear the armband was an even greater honour and I got to do that against Birmingham [City] when we celebrated our centenary at Elland Road and also at Anfield for our first game back in the top flight, it’s hard to think of a greater privilege.

“I’d like to thank every single teammate I’ve had over the years with a special mention for Coops [Liam Cooper] and Stu [Dallas], who have been with me every step of the way. There are too many members of staff to thank – you know who you are. From the medical room to the kitchen, from the media department to all of the people that make the match days happen, I appreciate everything.

“Finally, I want to thank you lot, the fans. We have built a relationship together and that has meant so much to me. Walking out home and away to hear you sing ‘Marching On Together’ and having you behind us through the ups and downs has been beyond special. Thank you for everything. I hope I’ve done you proud. At least until the world stops going round. Bill.”

Yorkshire rivals in for Ayling

While Ayling has impressed during his short stint at the Riverside Stadium, registering five assists in 17 appearances, manager Michael Carrick has not explicitly said the full-back will join the club permanently this summer, when he becomes a free agent.

Earlier this month, Carrick said on Ayling’s future: “He has definitely added a lot and done terrific. He hadn’t played an awful lot of football before he arrived and you could see him improving game by game as he found his rhythm. We knew what he was capable of doing and he’s done ever so well. He’s a great personality and character around the squad as well, so he’s had a big impact on us.

“I can’t sit here for now and give a definite answer. It’s impossible for me to do that right now “But for sure, we’re working on a number of things. It would be unfair on the individuals – not just Luke but other boys as well – it’s not as simple as just a yes or no from me now. We’re looking to do certain things to make this squad as strong as we possibly can.”

The Lambeth-born defender is raising a young family with his wife Poppy in Yorkshire, so he did not need to move house when joining Boro – which was a big factor in him making the move up north.

Now, The Sun claims Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United, who are bottom of the Premier League and look set to be relegation to the English second-tier as they are 10 points from safety with five games remaining, are eyeing a move for Ayling at the end of the season.

If the Blades are relegated, they will be looking to secure an immediate return to the top-flight and Ayling’s experience could be an important factor in achieving that goal.

Whatever Ayling’s next move is, he will go with the good favour of Leeds fans after a superb spell at the Peacocks.