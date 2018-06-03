Premier League outfit enter the race for AC Milan striker

Premier League side Huddersfield Town have entered the race to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva, according to a journalist.

Alessandro Sugoni, speaking to Sky Sport 24, talked about Milan’s transfer situation.

“It remains the first thought in the minds of the managers, who have to think of a plan A or B according to the UEFA decision without being caught unprepared,” he revealed.

“The last strong contact from England was for André Silva: Huddersfield is one of the teams interested in Portuguese, not the only one, and we’ll see if and how things will materialise.

“André Silva with the shirt of Portugal has always done well, more than with the Milan shirt, and the tournament in Russia can reassess him.

“Milan has no intention of selling off its players. Milan thought of selling two strikers, namely the Portuguese and Kalinic, and to sign a top striker.”