Premier League outfit sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne

Liverpool have allowed Nathaniel Clyne to move to Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has targeted Clyne to add competition at right-back after Simon Francis’ injury and Adam Smith only just returning from a layoff.

Cardiff were also in the running for the 27-year-old former Southampton right-back with Neil Warnock hopeful a deal could be struck.

“I know Nathaniel, I gave him his debut,” Warnock said last month.

“But the thing about that is they (Liverpool) have had a lot of injuries and they’ve got to look after themselves. It’s very difficult to get clubs to commit.

“He (Clyne) would be one on our list, yes. We are looking at that position.”

Clyne is behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp has allowed him to get some game time via a temporary move, according to Sky Sports, The Times and the Liverpool Echo.

BREAKING: @afcbournemouth agree deal to sign Nathaniel Clyne on loan from @LFC until the end of the season. #SSN pic.twitter.com/TnZp0Nxi5g — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 4, 2019

The full-back missed the majority of last season with a back problem and lost his place at Anfield to Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

Clyne, who signed from Southampton in a £12.5m deal three years ago under Brendan Rodgers, has until June 2020 on his existing deal.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!