The seven biggest Premier League players who could be sold due to PSR concerns this summer

Several clubs are having to identify sellable assets to stay onside with PSR

The end of the financial year for Premier League clubs is looming, leaving just a few days for some to raise sufficient funds to comply with the English top flight’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

PSR has been a hot topic for several months now, with Everton and Nottingham Forest both deducted points last season for failing to fall in line with the scheme aimed to curb unsustainable overspending.

According to Sky Sports, six Premier League club are under pressure to sell players quickly in order to satisfy the PSR parameters before the June 30 cut-off point. But even beyond that date, the controversial limitations are set to influence the transfer plans of Premier League clubs for years to come.

Here are seven top players who could be sold this summer by clubs desperate to comply with PSR.

Jarrad Branthwaite

In a transfer saga that shows no signs of nearing a resolution, Manchester United are looking to take advantage of Everton’s precarious PSR predicament with a swoop for star defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton signed Branthwaite from hometown club Carlisle in 2020 and, after loan spells with PSV and Blackburn, the 6ft 5ins defender has developed into one of the rising stars of the Premier League and a senior England international.

United have seen an opening bid of £43 million for the 22-year-old centre-back rejected and reports have suggested an improved bid is imminent. However, TEAMtalk revealed recently that, in the knowledge that Everton are unlikely to budge from their £70 million valuation of Branthwaite, the Red Devils have identified alternative targets such as Wolves’ Max Kilman.

Callum Wilson

Despite the near-unlimited wealth of their Saudi owners, Newcastle United are not able to spend freely under PSR. The Magpies are one of the clubs on the brink of falling foul of the spending cap this summer and so could be forced into selling one or more of their stars.

Striker Alexander Isak has been linked with big-money offers from Chelsea and Arsenal, but Newcastle appear determined to cling on to their top scorer from last term. The same is true of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has been the subject of interest from Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madid.

One player Newcastle are prepared to cash in on is Callum Wilson.

The England striker has scored an impressive 48 goals in 108 games across four seasons with the club. But, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, the Magpies are ready to move on from the player they signed from Bournemouth for £20 million in 2020 and have already held talks with interested clubs from England and Saudi Arabia.

Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa’s outstanding 2023-24 campaign saw them qualify for the Champions League after an odds-defying top-four finish, which means Unai Emery’s side can count on the increased cashflow that comes with participation in Europe’s top club competition.

Yet still Villa are on the brink when it comes to PSR compliance and could be forced to sell a number of their stars to fall in line.

The first major Villa Park exit is almost certain to be Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. The former Manchester City player enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 35 Premier League games.

The 26-year-old’s form caught the attention of Juventus, who are close to wrapping up a £42 million move.

Jhon Duran

Another Villa player close to a departure is Jhon Duran. The dynamic young striker is currently on international duty with Colombia at the Copa America, but it is expected that a move could happen swiftly after his return.

Villa have already done some significant business this summer with Chelsea, who are also treading a thin line when it comes to PSR compliance. The Midlands club have agreed to sign Dutch full-back Ian Maatsen from the Blues for £35 million, a sum that will be offset somewhat by the £19 million transfer of highly rated youngster Omari Kellyman in the other direction.

And Chelsea are the club credited with the strongest interest in Duran, who has scored five goals in 35 Premier League games since a £17.75 move from Chicago Fire 18 months ago. However, the latest reports suggest the Blues interest in the £40 million-rated 20-year-old has cooled.

Conor Gallagher

One of the aspects of PSR that has come in for the strongest criticism is the way in which the rules effectively reward the sale of academy-bred players over those who have been purchased from elsewhere, with money received for youngsters developed in-house accounted as pure profit.

It is this unsavoury PSR quirk that could spell an end for Conor Gallagher’s time with Chelsea, despite the 24-year-old having started all but one of the club’s Premier League games last season, often wearing the captain’s arm band in the absence of Reece James.

Gallagher is currently with England at Euro 2024, where he has featured in all three of the Three Lions’ matches so far. Tottenham hold a long-standing interest and, as TEAMtalk exclusively reported recently, a fresh Spurs bid is imminent. Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with moves for the former Crystal Palace loanee.

Murillo

Nottingham Forest only signed Murillo last summer, striking a £12 million deal with Brazilian side Corinthians for the gifted defender, but as their most sought-after asset and valued at around £70 million, his sale could be their quickest route out of PSR hell.

The 21-year-old centre-back played 26 times in all competitions for Forest last season, impressing with his positioning and ability on the ball and earning the club’s Player of the Year award for his part in helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s side avoid relegation.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are said to hold an interest in Murillo, while The Guardian report that Chelsea are attempting to sign the young defender and are offering Trevoh Chalobah in part-exchange.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Injuries and Everton’s struggles have limited Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s productivity in recent years, with the 27-year-old centre-forward scoring just 14 Premier League goals over the last three seasons combined.

The former Sheffield United star finished the 2023-24 campaign strongly, though, with four goals in his last seven appearances.

In a developing story TEAMtalk have led on all month with exclusive reports, Calvert-Lewin has been the subject of interest from Newcastle in recent weeks, although the Magpies have backed off their pursuit of the Everton man. Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with the 11-cap England striker.