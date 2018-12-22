Premier League playmaker shoots down Liverpool move talk

Brighton playmaker Pascal Gross has played down speculation linking him with moves to Liverpool and Southampton.

Recent reports have claimed that Anfield chief Jurgen Klopp has targeted a move for his fellow German, while Southampton’s links have risen since they appointed Ralph Hasenhuttl – Gross’ former boss at Ingolstadt.

However, despite all the talk, the 27-year-old insists he is just focused on playing for the Seagulls and is enjoying his time at the Amex.