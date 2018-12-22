Premier League playmaker shoots down Liverpool move talk
Brighton playmaker Pascal Gross has played down speculation linking him with moves to Liverpool and Southampton.
Recent reports have claimed that Anfield chief Jurgen Klopp has targeted a move for his fellow German, while Southampton’s links have risen since they appointed Ralph Hasenhuttl – Gross’ former boss at Ingolstadt.
However, despite all the talk, the 27-year-old insists he is just focused on playing for the Seagulls and is enjoying his time at the Amex.
Gross said in a report on the Argus: “I don’t read the newspapers but then maybe some friends or here (club) someone sees it and makes a joke.
“I have got nothing to say about it.
“I am really enjoying and I’m really happy to play in the Premier League with Brighton.
“I hope we can continue as we have done. At the moment that is everything I care about, the game on Saturday and that’s it.
“All the other stuff, that’s not my business.”
Gross will be making the sixth appearance of his comeback from almost three months out with ankle trouble at Bournemouth on Saturday.