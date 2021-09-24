This week’s Premier League Predictions is backing Arsenal to edge Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City to draw and a simply stunning result from Brentford at home to Liverpool. Leeds winless start, meanwhile, is tipped to continue.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of predictions for the 2021/22 season are sea-shanty singing favourites The Wellermen. In the hotseat is Jonny from the band. Their new single Drunken Sailor is out now – can the Newcastle fan celebrate by getting one over our man Marshy?

Last time out, Max, the producer with house duo KOVEN was in the hotseat – and there were a few decent calls, including the right results at Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham v Chelsea.

Matchday 6

Chelsea v Manchester City (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Jonny: 2-1

Marshy: 0-0

Manchester United v Aston Villa (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Jonny: 2-0

Marshy: 3-1

Everton v Norwich City (Saturday, 3pm)

Jonny: 3-0

Marshy: 2-0

Leeds United v West Ham United (Saturday, 3pm)

Jonny: 1-2

Marshy: 1-3

Leicester v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Jonny: 1-1

Marshy: 2-0

Watford v Newcastle (Saturday, 3pm)

Jonny: 0-1

Marshy: 2-1

Brentford v Liverpool (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Jonny: 1-4

Marshy: 1-0

Southampton v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Jonny: 0-0

Marshy: 1-0

Arsenal v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Jonny: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Brighton (Monday, 8pm)

Jonny: 0-3

Marshy: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Newcastle and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jonny: My primary school best friend was a Newcastle fan, and I think I got a lot of Newcastle player cards from Shreddies packets. Plus my 5th birthday was the famous 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United! I sadly don’t have any recollection of this match, but my favourite memory supporting the team has to be watching Papiss Cissé score those two outrageous goals against Chelsea back in 2012.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Jonny: Can’t not have wor Alan Shearer! I love our history of French mavericks, namely Hatem ben Arfa, Laurent Robert, and Allan Saint-Maximin. Last one…Shay Given for his consistency in goal

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Newcastle aim is survival

Jonny: Sad as it sounds, I just hope we stay up. There’s a lot of talent in the team (especially ASM, Willock, Almiron and Wilson) but it seems we haven’t recruited in the right areas and the tactics seem to be letting us down.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Jonny: AS Roma, without a doubt! I was lucky enough to see Totti’s last ever Derby della Capitale in Rome, and they’ve been my second team since. Within the Premier League, Liverpool (my cousin Ben wouldn’t have it any other way)

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

Jonny: We’re working on a full-length album! It’s been a long process finalising it but we’re really excited to share the music with the world 🙂

