Predictions: Liverpool given Anfield schooling by Arsenal; Brighton reality check at Tottenham; Man Utd cruise; more Moyes woe

Rising singer-songwriter, St. Lundi, takes on our Predictions challenge this weekend and has Arsenal teaching Liverpool a lesson at Anfield, while there are big wins for Manchester United and Tottenham in the race for the top four but more woe for West Ham and David Moyes – all in our Premier League Predictions.

The weekend kicks off with a huge Saturday lunchtime match that has ramifications at both ends of the table as a Man Utd side still battling for a top-four finish take on relegation-threatened Everton at Old Trafford.

There are then six games in the traditional 3pm slots, with intriguing encounters between Tottenham and Brighton and Brentford and Newcastle. Moyes will be hoping for some respite at West Ham as they head to Fulham, while in-form Aston Villa take on Nottingham Forest, managerless Leicester host Bournemouth and Wolves face Chelsea.

The late game on Saturday sees Manchester City looking to close the gap to Arsenal as they travel to bottom club Southampton.

Sunday’s action opens up with Leeds welcoming Crystal Palace to Elland Road before the big game of the weekend as struggling Liverpool host table-topping Arsenal.

And our latest challenger, Fulham fan St. Lundi, has tipped up a huge win for the Gunners on Merseyside, while United will be too strong for the Toffees, Brighton are given a reality check and the Hammers land Moyes deeper in the mire. You can check out St Lundi’s latest track ‘Ready To Be Loved’ right here.

Premier League – Matchday 29

Manchester United v Everton (Saturday, 12.30pm)

St. Lundi: 3-1

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

St. Lundi: 2-0

Brentford v Newcastle (Saturday, 3pm)

St. Lundi: 2-2

Fulham v West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

St. Lundi: 2-1

Leicester v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

St. Lundi: 1-1

Tottenham v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

St. Lundi: 3-0

Wolves v Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

St. Lundi: 0-2

Southampton v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

St. Lundi: 1-5

Leeds v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 2pm)

St. Lundi: 2-3

Liverpool v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

St. Lundi: 1-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

St. Lundi: So I only started supporting Fulham a couple of years ago! I grew up supporting Portsmouth as that’s where I’m from originally and as much as I’ll always support Pompey I knew that I wouldn’t be moving back any time soon and really wanted to watch regular matches near my home in London.

I’ve always liked Fulham as a club and my Dad always mentioned how lovely their ground was so when I realised Craven Cottage was only around the corner I got some tickets and went to my first match which was very early last season… and what a season it ended up being!

My favourite memory within my short time as a Fulham supporter has to be seeing Mitrovic score 43 goals in a season as we won the championship! The atmosphere around the club last year was incredible.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

St. Lundi: 1: Joao Palhinha, 2: Alexandre Mitrovic, 3: Willian, 4: Bernd Leno, 5: Kenny Tete

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

St. Lundi: It’s been a busy year of touring! I’ve just finished my first-ever Headline Tour across Europe, we played nine shows across six countries which was a very surreal feeling. Before that I played about 50 support shows last year including a tour with Kodaline who are a band I’ve always looked up to so that was a dream come true for me!

I’m currently working on my first album so next year will be full of more shows, more days in the studio and more releases!

