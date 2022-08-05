The Premier League is back and we start the new campaign with a bumper weekend of action and a few shocks on the cards – so let’s see how things play out in TEAMtalk’s Predictions.

The new campaign gets underway on Friday night with a London derby clash that sees go Patrick Vieira go head-to-head with his old club Arsenal again, before a bumper Saturday and Sunday of action.

Liverpool and new boy Darwin Nunez will be looking to make a fast start at Fulham, while Nottingham Forest make their long-awaited return to the big time at Newcastle, much-hyped Tottenham host Southampton before Chelsea head to Everton to take on their record scorer Frank Lampard.

Sunday’s games throw up an intriguing first outing for Erik ten Hag as Manchester United host Brighton, who crushed them in the penultimate game of last season. The weekend finishes with the prolific Erling Haaland taking his goalscoring talents to West Ham as Manchester City look to get their title defence off to the best possible start.

Our first artist of the new season are 4AD band Dry Cleaning, with Arsenal fans Tom Dowse and Lewis Maynard having a crack at the first set of fixtures for the new campaign.

You can check out their music right here…

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 1

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (Friday, 8pm)

Tom: 0-3

Lewis: 0-2

Fulham v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Tom: 0-3

Lewis: 1-3

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Tom: 0-2

Lewis: 1-2

Leeds v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Tom: 1-1

Lewis: 1-1

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

Tom: 2-1

Lewis: 2-1

Tottenham v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Tom: 2-0

Lewis: 0-1

Everton v Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Tom: 0-2

Lewis: 2-2

Leicester v Brentford (Sunday, 2pm)

Tom: 1-1

Lewis: 2-0

Manchester United v Brighton (Sunday, 2pm)

Tom: 2-2

Lewis: 2-1

West Ham v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Tom: 1-3

Lewis: 1-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Lewis: I never had a choice, both sides of my family support Arsenal. My mum’s side is from Highbury, walking distance to both the old and newish Stadium. My dad is from Bermondsey but luckily as a kid he used his brain and didn’t support Millwall.

He had a season ticket for most of my childhood, so I went fairly regularly as a kid when one of his mates couldn’t make it. I still get excited remembering the nerves I felt walking down the stairs at the North bank.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Tom and Lewis: Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Bukayo Saka, Tony Adams.

Top-four a realistic Arsenal shout

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Tom: I think the team is looking good, we have a bit of depth now and Jesus looks like what we’ve been missing. A few more high-quality additions to centre midfield and cover for Saka would be great. I don’t think it’s unrealistic to hope for third or fourth.



