Premier League Predictions: Arsenal too strong for Man Utd; Liverpool stunned; another three points for Tottenham

It’s Premier League Predictions time again as we take on Robbie Savage, with Arsenal humbling Manchester United, while there’s a big shock for Liverpool at Anfield, goals for Tottenham at Burnley and West Ham will spoil Luton’s home top-flight return.

Former Premier League midfielder Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts having joined our sportsbook. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best verified tipsters.

Luton Town get the long weekend underway when they welcome top-flight football back to Kenilworth Road with a clash against West Ham, before six Saturday fixtures.

Two struggling sides met at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United host Everton, while Brentford welcome Bournemouth and ‘Ange-ball’ heads to Burnley. Chelsea also welcome Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge, while Manchester City will look to make it 15 wins from the last 15 times they’ve faced Fulham. The late game should be a cracker between Brighton and Newcastle.

Sunday’s action starts with Crystal Palace hosting Wolves, while Liverpool welcome an in-form Aston Villa side to Anfield. Super Sunday is just what is says on the tin as Arsenal take on Manchester United in north London.

And it’s fair to say we have another mix of scorelines across the board, with some surprising predictions.

Luton Town v West Ham

TEAMtalk: There’s no doubt the Hatters will be fired up playing their first home game since being back in the top flight, but the Hammers will clinically pick them off and win fairly comfortably. Luton 1 West Ham 3.

Robbie: West Ham are flying at the top of the table. Can Luton stay up? That is the big question.

This is the first Premier League game at home for Luton Town. This is the first competitive fixture these two teams have played since March 1994.

Jarrod Bowen, he is doing so well for West Ham United. I think he’ll get a goal, but you know what? I think Luton will score.

The atmosphere at Kenilworth Road will be amazing. Fans can’t wait to see Luton in the Premier League, but it’s going to be a step too far. I’m going Luton 1 West Ham 2, with Bowen to score.

F365: Luton Town 1 West Ham 2

Tipstrr: Luton Town 1 West Ham 3

Sheffield United v Everton

TEAMtalk: This will be a tight game and although new Everton signing Beto, who looked good in midweek, will score I think the Blades will pinch all three points. Sheffield United 2 Everton 1

Robbie: It’s a big one already for Sheffield United and Everton.

Everton going behind in the Carabao Cup [against Doncaster], one nil, but then come back with two goals. Beto looks a very very good player, physical presence, pace in-behind, balls into the box. He looks a really good signing for Everton, I know it’s early days.

[Arnaut] Danjuma got the winner [against Doncaster]. Pace on that left-hand side, cutting in on his right foot.

Sheffield United. This is a huge, huge game, losing in midweek to Lincoln City on penalties. It’s going to be a huge game in the Premier League.

The last four meetings, guess what, the away team have won. The last three games 1-0. I’m going to go with an Everton 1-0 win, with Beto – the new signing – to get the goal.

F365: Sheffield United 1 Everton 0

Tipstrr: Sheffield United 1 Everton 1

Brentford v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: This should be a fairly comfortable home win for the Bees, although Bournemouth showed at Anfield that they can be dangerous. Thomas Frank’s men will be good enough though. Brentford 2 Bournemouth 0.

Robbie: Bournemouth’s record in the capital is not very good. They’ve just won two of their last 15 away games in the Premier League.

They go to a Brentford side who love to play that dynamic, brilliant possession-based football at times.

I think Brentford here at home, especially with Bournemouth’s away record in the capital, I think Brentford will win and win the game to nil, 2-0 to Brentford.

F365: Brentford 3 Bournemouth 0

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Bournemouth 1

Burnley v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: Richarlison will have boosted by that goal in midweek and I also fancy a worldie of a free-kick from James Maddison in a comfortable Spurs win. Burnley 1 Tottenham 3

Robbie: Burnley on the back of a win against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup. Spurs going out of the competition – a competition maybe some felt they could’ve won.

Spurs going to Turf Moor. A difficult place to go. Tottenham have only failed to score once in their last 15 Premier League away games, but they had Harry Kane.

Richarlison got off the mark with a header against Fulham. Will he get on the scoresheet at Turf Moor? I think he will. I think there’ll be goals. I’m going for Spurs to win 2-0.

F365: Burnley 0 Tottenham 3

Tipstrr: Burnley 1 Tottenham 2

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: Forest will have a go at The Bridge for sure but Sterling and Jackson will cause them big problems at the back and both get on the scoresheet for the Blues. Chelsea 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Robbie: Nottingham Forest, as I’ve said in previous predictions, will score away from home. They scored at the Emirates, and they scored two at Old Trafford.

I think they’ll get on the scoresheet here at Stamford Bridge but I don’t think they’ll get enough goals to beat Chelsea. I’m going with a Chelsea 3-1 win.

F365: Chelsea 2 Nottingham Forest 2

Tipstrr: Chelsea 2 Nottingham Forest 1

Manchester City v Fulham

TEAMtalk: This will be a cruise for City, although it might take a couple of late goals to put the gloss on the victory against a stubborn away side. Manchester City 3 Fulham 0

Robbie: What about this for a stat. Man City against Fulham in the last 14 times they faced each other, the score is Manchester City played 14 and won 14.

A no-brainer at all. This will be Manchester City played 15 and won 15 against Fulham. I’m gonna go with a 2-0 victory.

F365: Manchester City 3 Fulham 0

Tipstrr: Manchester City 4 Fulham 0

Brighton v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: Expecting this to be a bit of a belter between two good sides and we can’t separate them. Brighton 2 Newcastle 2

Robbie: Brighton take on Newcastle United and I think one thing we can guarantee in this game is goals.

Look how many goals have been in games featuring Brighton and Newcastle already at the start of this season.

So I’m going for goals, I think they’d be goals in the first half. I tell you what, look at [Alexander] Isak for Newcastle. I think he’ll be on the scoresheet.

And look at Solly March for Brighton. I think there’s going to be goals. Those two I fancy scoring. Goals in this game. I’m going for Brighton to win 3-2.

F365: Brighton 1 Newcastle 1

Tipstrr: Brighton 2 Newcastle 2

Crystal Palace v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Not expecting this to be a particularly exciting affair, with the Eagles just nicking courtesy of an Eze strike. Crystal Palace 1 Wolves 0

Robbie: Both teams scoring goals in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Wolves getting five. Crystal Palace, with changes at halftime, getting four goals.

There will be goals in this one. Palace have won their last three home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. I tell you what, make it four in a row.

Goals in this game. I’m going Crystal Palace to win 2-1.

F365: Crystal Palace 0 Wolves 1

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 2 Wolves 0

Liverpool v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Thinking a bit of shock on the cards here with Villa ripping a Van Dijk-less Liverpool defence apart on the break in a famous Anfield win. Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 3

Robbie: Liverpool 1-0 down and 10 men against Newcastle, but Darwin Nunez, two unbelievable finishes. What a performance that was at Newcastle United – some who are tipping to win the Premier League?

Liverpool. Reading reports this week, looking at other pundits previews think that Liverpool will be the team that pushes Manchester City the most.

But I’ll tell you what, this is a real difficult game against an Aston Villa side who are playing with confidence, who were scoring goals under Unai Emery.

Liverpool’s record against Aston Villa in the Premier League is good. They won nine out of their last 11.

But I’ll tell you what, I’m gonna go for a shock. It will be a shock on that record. I’m going Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 2.

F365: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 2

Tipstrr: Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 1

Arsenal v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: We’re bucking the trend compared to our competitors and backing United to come away from The Emirates with a point. Expecting the visitors to notch twice on the break but the Gunners will also find a way through in a quality game. Arsenal 2 Manchester United 2

Robbie: It’s the big one. It’s Arsenal taking on Manchester United.

If you’re looking at the history in the last five Premier League games at the Emirates, Arsenal have won four. And I tell you what, this is going to be an intriguing encounter.

Manchester United are not playing well at all, but they’ve got six points. The win against Wolves and the win against Nottingham Forest, not playing well.

I think Arsenal on this occasion will be too strong for Manchester United. I think there’ll be goals though, I think United will have to relinquish possession. I think they’ll sit back.

But what they’ve got is Rashford on the counter-attack. Will Rashford play as a number nine, or will he play out on the left?

I think Rashford is better out on the left. He can face the play, he can get his body on the half-turn, he can let the ball run across him and his first touch will take him forward going towards the goal.

I think as a centre forward, most of the time he’ll play with back to goal and I don’t think that suits Marcus Rushford. That’s why I think [Rasmus] Hojlund has come to the football club to be that focal point.

So for Manchester United to get the best out of Rashford, for me, he has to start down the left. And if he does that, I think he’ll score.

But look at Arsenal. [Bukayo] Saka just announced as the Young Player of the Year, deservedly so, I think he’s a great player. Good form. I think Saka will score also. I’m gonna go Arsenal 3 Manchester United 1.

F365: Arsenal 3 Manchester United 1

Tipstrr: Arsenal 3 Manchester United 1