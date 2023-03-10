D.O.D takes on our Premier League Predictions challenge this weekend with Arsenal backed to gain a significant win at Fulham, routine wins for Man Utd and Tottenham, but more problems mounting for Leeds and Liverpool’s progress stalled at Bournemouth.

The Premier League title race is heating up and there’s another significant weeekend in store for Arsenal as they travel across London to Fulham. Their closest rivals Man City are also in London, against sometimes bogey-side Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Manchester United and Tottenham hope to keep their top-four push on track with matches at home against teams battling to beat the drop.

On that subject, there’s another crucial game in store for Leeds as they entertain in-form Brighton, while fellow strugglers Everton host Brentford.

And our latest challenger Manchester United supporter and DJ D.O.D. You can check his latest track ‘Set Me Free’ right here.

Premier League – Matchday 26

Bournemouth v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

D.O.D: 1-1

Everton v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

D.O.D: 0-2

Leeds v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

D.O.D: 0-2

Leicester v Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

D.O.D: 0-0

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

D.O.D: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

D.O.D: 1-2

Fulham v Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)

D.O.D: 2-3

Manchester United v Southampton (Sunday, 2pm)

D.O.D: 2-0

West Ham v Aston Villa (Sunday, 2pm)

D.O.D: 2-3

Newcastle v Wolves (Sunday, 4.30pm)

D.O.D: 2-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

D.O.D: My parents have always been big Manchester United fans, so my love for the team most definitely came from them. I was lucky enough to go to a lot of games when I was a kid, resulting in some of my favourite childhood memories. After going to a game, I would stay up late and record MOTD on VHS and keep rewinding to see if I could spot myself in the crowd.

One of my best memories is United winning the Champions League final in 1999, running around the house like we had all just won the lottery. I watched it at home in Bury with my family and even managed to wangle a day off school the next day to celebrate!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

D.O.D: Rooney, Rashford, Keane, Cantona and Scholes.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Only The Poets: It’s been a mad few weeks for my track ‘Set Me Free’ which is getting huge support in clubs and on radio. This track has really taken off which is great to see for what was essentially a club record for my DJ sets. I’ve got a string of new releases on the horizon. Look out for ‘Love Nor Money’ dropping March 10!

