Premier League Predictions: Big Arsenal v Newcastle verdict; unstoppable Hojlund sees Man Utd cruise; Everton doomed

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in our Premier League Predictions challenge and Manchester United, Arsenal and Man City all claim three points but there are more problems for Everton and West Ham.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

No lunchtime kick-off on Saturday but still a busy day of action due to the Carabao Cup final taking place between Liverpool and Chelsea on Sunday. With that in mind, neither Tottenham or Luton have a game this weekend.

Aston Villa and Brighton host struggling Nottingham Forest and Everton respectively, while Oliver Glasner takes charge of Crystal palace for the first time as they take on Burnley.

In-form Man Utd should have too much in the tank for a Fulham side who could still cause them problems, while City face a tricky trip to the south coast to face Bournemouth.

There’s a are late, late Saturday game as Arsenal host Newcastle while Sunday’s lone Premier League fixture see Wolves welcome Sheffield United.

The Monday Night Football pits West Ham against Brentford, with David Moyes desperate for all three points

However, no one has gone for the Hammers to win, while United, Arsenal and City are all on easy street and there’s more woe for Everton.

And, as a little bonus, we think City will beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: The injuries are biting for Villa but still expect them, and Ollie Watkins in particular, to have too much for the visitors. Villa 3 Forest 1

Robbie’s Pick: Villa 2 Forest 1

F365: Villa 2 Forest 1

Tipstrr: Villa 3 Forest 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Brighton v Everton

TEAMtalk: It’s not looking good for Everton and the Seagulls make things even worse on the south coast in a revenge game after losing 5-1 at home to the Toffees last season. Brighton 2 Everton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 2 Everton 0

F365: Brighton 2 Everton 1

Tipstrr: Brighton 2 Everton 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Crystal Palace v Burnley

TEAMtalk: New manager bump for the Eagles as Oliver Glasner takes charge officially against the struggling Clarets. Palace 2 Burnley 1

Robbie’s Pick: Palace 2 Burnley 0

F365: Palace 0 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: Palace 2 Burnley 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Manchester United v Fulham

TEAMtalk: Don’t think this will be easy for United and they might just need a late goal to seal the win but Rasmus Hojlund nets again in a home triumph. Man Utd 3 Fulham 1

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 3 Fulham 0

F365: Man Utd 2 Fulham 0

Tipstrr: Man Utd 3 Fulham 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Bournemouth v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: Similar to the United game really. See the Cherries making it tough for a City side not firing on all cylinders at the moment. However, that Haaland winner against Brentford must open up the floodgates for the City striker again. Bournemouth 1 Man City 3

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 0 Man City 3

F365: Bournemouth 0 Man City 3

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 0 Man City 4

Arsenal v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: Think Newcastle will try and play and will be good for a couple of goals, but despite their struggles in midweek the Gunners are still a massive threat going forward and will rip the Toon defence to pieces. Arsenal 4 Newcastle 2

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 3 Newcastle 1

F365: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 4 Newcastle 2

Wolves v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: Wolves were so good at Tottenham last weekend but this is traditionally a game where they might slip up. Not this time though. Wolves 2 Sheff Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 3 Sheff Utd 0

F365: Wolves 2 Sheff Utd 1

Tipstrr: Wolves 2 Sheff Utd 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

West Ham v Brentford

TEAMtalk: Moyes is coming under fire and this result might not help matters, although at least it’s not another loss. And guess what? Ivan Toney scores again. West Ham 2 Brentford 2

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 1 Brentford 2

F365: West Ham 1 Brentford 2

Tipstrr: West Ham 2 Brentford 2