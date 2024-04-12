Premier League Predictions: Big Arsenal v Villa verdict; Liverpool stroll, Man Utd thriller; Tottenham Tyneside woe

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in our Premier League Predictions challenge, with the big verdict on arguably the clash of the weekend as Arsenal host Aston Villa, while there are no problems for Liverpool or Manchester City and Manchester United win on the south coast.

Planet Sport's Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world's best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

Newcastle v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: This is a fixture that has seen some horror results for Spurs in the past and their top-four hopes are hit hard on Tyneside again. Newcastle 3 Tottenham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2

F365: Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2

Tipstrr: Newcastle 2 Tottenham 1

Brentford v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: The Bees get a massive three points in their bid to beat the drop but the visitors will make it tough. Brentford 2 Sheff Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 2 Sheff Utd 1

F365: Brentford 1 Sheff Utd 1

Tipstrr: Brentford 2 Sheff Utd 1

Burnley v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Despite picking up their form recently, it’s another bad result for the Clarets as the Seagulls pinch all three points at Turf Moor. Burnley 1 Brighton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 2 Brighton 1

F365: Burnley 0 Brighton 2

Tipstrr: Burnley 1 Brighton 0

Manchester City v Luton

TEAMtalk: The Hatters do get a goal at The Etihad but unfortunately for them a rampant City hit five, even if the in-form Phil Foden is given the afternoon off. Man City 5 Luton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 6 Luton 0

F365: Man City 3 Luton 0

Tipstrr: Man City 5 Luton 0

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Chris Wood continues his good run of form as Forest earn a massive three points in their bid to beat the drop against Nuno’s old club. Nott’m Forest 2 Wolves 1

Robbie’s Pick: Nott’m Forest 1 Wolves 2

F365: Nott’m Forest 2 Wolves 1

Tipstrr: Nott’m Forest 2 Wolves 1

Bournemouth v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: United’s up and down season continues as they pinch all three points down on the south coast, despite likely being outplayed. Bournemouth 1 Man Utd 2

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 2 Man Utd 3

F365: Bournemouth 0 Man Utd 2

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 1 Man Utd 2

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: Jurgeen Klopp was rightly angry after the collapse against Atalanta in the Europa League and recalls the big guns to record a comfortable win over the Eagles. Liverpool 3 Palace 0

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 3 Palace 0

F365: Liverpool 2 Palace 1

Tipstrr: Liverpool 4 Palace 1

West Ham v Fulham

TEAMtalk: Fulham have been in freefall since that outstanding win over Tottenham and the Hammers take advantage to win the London derby, despite probably only having around 35% possession. West Ham 2 Fulham 1

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Fulham 0

F365: West Ham 1 Fulham 1

Tipstrr: West Ham 3 Fulham 1

Arsenal v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: There were some rare errors at the back from the Gunners against Bayern in midweek but despite a strike from the visitors the current leaders still win fairly comfortably. Arsenal 3 Villa 1

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 4 Villa 1

F365: Arsenal 4 Villa 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 4 Villa 1

Chelsea v Everton

TEAMtalk: Sean Dyche makes sure this a real grind for Chelsea in Everton’s hopes of sneaking a point but ends up getting nothing thanks to a late winner for the home side. Chelsea 2 Everton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 2 Everton 1

F365: Chelsea 2 Everton 0

Tipstrr: Chelsea 1 Everton 1