Premier League Predictions: Big Aston Villa v Man Utd verdict; goals galore for Liverpool; Arsenal ease to West Ham win

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in Prem Predictions

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in our Premier League Predictions challenge and it’s a unanimous verdict for Aston Villa v Manchester United, Liverpool rout Burnley and Arsenal cruise to victory at London rivals West Ham.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

The weekend kick-off with an unstoppable City side taking on Everton at The Etihad on Saturday lunch-time, followed by five 3pm clashes.

Fulham and Liverpool host Bournemouth and Burnley respectively, while two promoted sides go head-to-head at Kenilworth Road as Luton welcome Sheffield United. Tottenham host Brighton in a game that should be full of goals, while Wolves take on Brentford at Molineux.

The Saturday late game sees Newcastle head to Nottingham Forest, before two games on Sunday.

Declan Rice heads back to West Ham for the first time since his move to Arsenal in the summer, with the Gunners buoyant after beating leaders Liverpool last weekend, while Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Super Sunday showdown at Villa Park.

Monday night’s fixture sees two under-pressure managers go face-to-face as Roy Hodgson’s Palace host Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, although the latter did give himself some breathing space after the fine cup win at Villa.

Once again, we have a difference of opinion across the board but not on the big Villa v Man Utd clash, while Burnley cannot contain a rampant Liverpool and Tottenham get back to winning ways against Brighton.

Manchester City v Everton

TEAMtalk: Since Kevin de Bruyne’s return to the side, City have looked unstoppable and that trend will continue against the Toffees. Man City 4 Everton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 3 Everton 0

F365: Man City 3 Everton 0

Tipstrr: Man City 3 Everton 1

Fulham v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: We were leaning towards a home win but have a sneaky feeling that the Cherries might be able to sneak a point at The Cottage. Fulham 2 Bournemouth 2

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 0 Bournemouth 1

F365: Fulham 1 Bournemouth 2

Tipstrr: Fulham 2 Bournemouth 1

Liverpool v Burnley

TEAMtalk: This should be a stroll in the park for the Reds, who will still be smarting after their loss at Arsenal time out and will look for a statement three points. Liverpool 3 Burnley 0

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 4 Burnley 0

F365: Liverpool 4 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: Liverpool 5 Burnley 0

Luton v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: The home side have been excellent since the turn of the year and have also looked more a goal threat than the Blades. so we have to go with a home win here. Luton 3 Sheff Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 2 Sheff Utd 1

F365: Luton 2 Sheff Utd 1

Tipstrr: Luton 3 Sheff Utd 1

Tottenham v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Spurs were ripped to shreds by Brighton earlier in the season so the Seagulls will have no fear heading to north London. However, Tottenham should have Son Heung-min back and that could be the telling factor in a narrow win. Tottenham 3 Brighton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Brighton 0

F365: Tottenham 3 Brighton 1

Tipstrr: Tottenham 2 Brighton 2

Wolves v Brentford

TEAMtalk: Wolves were outstanding in their triumph at Chelsea last weekend but have to back that up now in a game they would be expected to win – and we think they will, just. Wolves 2 Brentford 1

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Brentford 1

F365: Wolves 2 Brentford 0

Tipstrr: Wolves 2 Brentford 0

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: Toon boss Eddie Howe was not happy with his side’s defending against Luton last time out so a more solid away side sit in a bit more and dig out a win on the road. Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Robbie’s Pick: Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 1

F365: Nottingham Forest 0 Newcastle 1

Tipstrr: Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 1

West Ham v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: The Gunners look a real threat going forward at the moment and will have too much for the Hammers on Declan Rice’s return to the London Stadium. West Ham 1 Arsenal 3

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 0 Arsenal 2

F365: West Ham 0 Arsenal 2

Tipstrr: West Ham 1 Arsenal 2

Aston Villa v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: This should be a bit of a humdinger between two teams who are better on the break so there should be goals galore. Also expect a backlash from Villa after their woeful display in the cup exit to Chelsea. Aston Villa 3 Man Utd 2

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 3 Man Utd 2

F365: Aston Villa 2 Man Utd 1

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 2 Man Utd 0

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Two bosses who are under big pressure here, although Mauricio Pochettino eased that a little with his side’s excellent display at Villa in the FA Cup in midweek. Think Poch gets the better of Roy and gives the Eagles a tough decision to make. Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 2

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 3

F365: Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 2

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 1