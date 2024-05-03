Premier League Predictions: Big Liverpool v Tottenham verdict; disagreement on tricky Man Utd trip; Arsenal, City cruise

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in our Premier League Predictions challenge

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in our Premier League Predictions challenge, and the top three all taste success in the title race while Aston Villa strengthen their grip on fourth after another miserable weekend for Tottenham.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

Luton v Everton

TEAMtalk: Luton clearly need this much more than Everton now but the Toffees are still good enough to pinch a point at Kenilworth Road. Luton 2 Everton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 2 Everton 1

F365: Luton 1 Everton 0

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Everton 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Arsenal v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: This should be an entertaining contest and the Cherries will be in it for a while before the home side pull through to stay top of the table. Arsenal 4 Bournemouth 2

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 3 Bournemouth 1

F365: Arsenal 2 Bournemouth 1

Tipstrr: Arsenal 4 Bournemouth 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Brentford v Fulham

TEAMtalk: Not much on this one, but just have a sneaky feeling that the Cottagers will edge the game. Brentford 1 Fulham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 1 Fulham 1

F365: Brentford 0 Fulham 2

Tipstrr: Brentford 2 Fulham 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Burnley v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: The visitors put another nail in Burnley’s coffin as they take advantage of space on the break. Burnley 1 Newcastle 3

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 2 Newcastle 1

F365: Burnley 1 Newcastle 3

Tipstrr: Burnley 1 Newcastle 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: Nothing to play for now for the relegated Blades and former loanee Morgan Gibbs-White comes back to haunt them with a match-winning display for the visitors. Sheff Utd 1 Forest 2

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 1 Forest 2

F365: Sheff Utd 0 Forest 2

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1 Forest 2

Manchester City v Wolves

TEAMtalk: There’s nothing like the threat that Wolves had against the big boys earlier in the season now and City sweep them aside with ease at The Etihad. Man City 4 Wolves 0

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 3 Wolves 0

F365: Man City 3 Wolves 0

Tipstrr: Man City 3 Wolves 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Brighton v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: The Seagulls really are in end of season mode, while Villa are still in a scrap for fourth spot and that shows up on the south coast. Brighton 1 Villa 3

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 0 Villa 2

F365: Brighton 1 Villa 2

Tipstrr: Brighton 1 Villa 3

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Chelsea v West Ham

TEAMtalk: The Blues fans will be in uproar if there are signs of problems on the pitch again against bitter rivals West Ham so Poch’s men come out on top. Chelsea 2 West Ham 1

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 2 West Ham 0

F365: Chelsea 2 West Ham 0

Tipstrr: Chelsea 4 West Ham 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Liverpool v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: Liverpool coming off the back of a couple of poor results, while Spurs have lost their last two. Have to go with the home side here, as they will have revenge on their mind after what happened in north London earlier in the season. Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

F365: Liverpool 2 Tottenham 2

Tipstrr: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: Palace are flying while United are still a bit all over the place so expect Olise and Eze to weave their magic for a home win. Palace 2 Man Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Palace 1 Man Utd 2

F365: Palace 2 Man Utd 1

Tipstrr: Palace 2 Man Utd 1