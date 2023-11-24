Premier League Predictions: Big Man City v Liverpool verdict; shocks on the card for Arsenal, Tottenham, Man Utd; Chelsea humdinger

After yet another international break we get back to the bread and butter of the Premier League as we take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in our Predictions game, with a belter between Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as shocks in store for Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us? Prove it in our new Beat Sav Predictor game, with £250 worth of free bets the prize for topping the leaderboard along with a £5 free bet for simply beating Robbie.

The long weekend kicks off with a humdinger of a match between City and Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having the chance to leapfrog their title rivals at the top of the table if they get all three points at The Etihad.

There are five games at 3pm on Saturday, with West Ham heading to Burnley, while Luton host Crystal Palace, Newcastle welcome in-form Chelsea to St James’ Park, Nottingham Forest take on Brighton and Bournemouth travel to Sheffield United.

Saturday’s late game sees Arsenal head to Brentford for a tricky London derby.

Sunday’s action starts with injury-hit Tottenham welcoming Aston Villa to north London before Everton, fresh off their 10-point deduction, face a Man Utd side who appear to be turning a corner under Erik ten Hag.

The long weekend wraps with Fulham hosting Wolves on the Monday Night Football, with the visitors buoyed by their late win over Spurs last time out.

And, once again, there is a real difference of opinion across the board on numerous games, although it looks like City have the edge in that early game.

Manchester City v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Mo Salah is bound to continue his brilliant scoring run for Liverpool, but it is hard to bet against City bouncing back from their 4-4 draw with Chelsea and getting back to winning ways. Man City 2 Liverpool 1

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 3 Liverpool 1

F365: Man City 2 Liverpool 2

Tipstrr: Man City 3 Liverpool 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Burnley v West Ham

TEAMtalk: Burnley are enduring an awful run of form and West Ham will capitalise on this to pick up a third successive victory in all competitions, which might move them into the top eight. Burnley 0 West Ham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 1 West Ham 0

F365: Burnley 2 West Ham 1

Tipstrr: Burnley 1 West Ham 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Luton v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: After recently holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at home, Luton will once again use the Kenilworth Road crowd to their advantage by picking up another point against Crystal Palace. Expect Michael Olise to score on his return to the Palace starting eleven, but the Eagles will ultimately be held. Luton 1 Crystal Palace 1

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 1 Crystal Palace 2

F365: Luton 0 Crystal Palace 2

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Crystal Palace 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Newcastle v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Chelsea matches have involved plenty of goals of late and that trend will continue at St James’ Park. Newcastle will be frustrated as more dropped points will see them fall further behind the top four, following the shock 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last time out. Newcastle 2 Chelsea 2

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2 Chelsea 2

F365: Newcastle 3 Chelsea 1

Tipstrr: Newcastle 3 Chelsea 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Nottingham Forest v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Brighton have had three successive 1-1 draws in the Premier League but will end that run at the City Ground, as Forest have an unconvincing defensive record so far this term. Nott’m Forest 1 Brighton 3

Robbie’s Pick: Nott’m Forest 2 Brighton 1

F365: Nott’m Forest 2 Brighton 1

Tipstrr: Nott’m Forest 2 Brighton 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sheffield United v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: Boosted by their recent win over Wolves, and their impressive 1-1 draw with Brighton, Sheff Utd will extend their unbeaten run to three games by overcoming Andoni Iraola’s side. The result has the potential to drag Bournemouth back closer to the bottom three. Sheff Utd 1 Bournemouth 0

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 1 Bournemouth 0

F365: Sheff Utd 1 Bournemouth 2

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1 Bournemouth 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Brentford v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: Arsenal have already beaten Brentford once this season, winning 1-0 in the League Cup back in September, and they will repeat that achievement with a 2-0 win on their travels. Mikel Arteta’s side will be strengthened by the returns of Ben White and Gabriel Jesus. Brentford 0 Arsenal 2

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 2 Arsenal 1

F365: Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Arsenal 3

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Tottenham v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Ollie Watkins will have a field day against a weakened Tottenham defence, due to the absence of influential centre-half Micky van de Ven. Villa have a good recent record against Spurs, having beaten them twice in the league already this year, but they will not be able to make it three in a row as Ange Postecoglou’s men will battle back to pick up a draw. Tottenham 3 Aston Villa 3

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

F365: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 3

Tipstrr: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Everton v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: Everton will be furious after their 10-point deduction by the Premier League, and the Goodison Park crowd will surely lift them by creating a raucous atmosphere. Man Utd will manage to gain a point, but they will continue to play safe rather than truly attack the game, as has been the case for most of the season. Everton 1 Man Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 1 Man Utd 0

F365: Everton 2 Man Utd 1

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Man Utd 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Fulham v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Wolves’ stunning last-gasp win over Spurs will send them on a positive run of form, spearheaded by Hwang Hee-chan and Pablo Sarabia. Fulham have not won in the league since early October, so it is very hard to see them gaining all three points, even though they are the hosts. Fulham 0 Wolves 1

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 1 Wolves 1

F365: Fulham 0 Wolves 0

Tipstrr: Fulham 0 Wolves 1