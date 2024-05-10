Premier League Predictions: Big Man Utd v Arsenal verdict; no agreement on Villa v Liverpool; Tottenham bounce back

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in our Premier League Predictions challenge, with everyone in agreement on Arsenal’s trip to Manchester United, while Aston Villa v Liverpool is tougher to call and Tottenham bounce back after worrying run.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Fulham v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: . Fulham 1 Man City 3

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 0 Man City 2

F365: Fulham 0 Man City 3

Tipstrr: Fulham 0 Man City 4

Bournemouth v Brentford

TEAMtalk: . Bournemouth 2 Brentford 1

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 1 Brentford 0

F365: Bournemouth 3 Brentford 0

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 3 Brentford 1

Everton v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: . Everton 2 Sheff Utd 0

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2 Sheff Utd 0

F365: Everton 2 Sheff Utd 1

Tipstrr: Everton 2 Sheff Utd 0

Newcastle v Brighton

TEAMtalk: . Newcastle 3 Brighton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 3 Brighton 1

F365: Newcastle 2 Brighton 0

Tipstrr: Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

Tottenham v Burnley

TEAMtalk: . Spurs 2 Burnley 1

Robbie’s Pick: Spurs 3 Burnley 0

F365: Spurs 3 Burnley 1

Tipstrr: Spurs 2 Burnley 0

West Ham v Luton

TEAMtalk: . West Ham 2 Luton 1

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Luton 1

F365: West Ham 5 Luton 1

Tipstrr: West Ham 3 Luton 0

Wolves v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: . Wolves 1 Palace 3

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Palace 3

F365: Wolves 1 Palace 2

Tipstrr: Wolves 1 Palace 2

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

TEAMtalk:. Forest 1 Chelsea 2

Robbie’s Pick: Forest 1 Chelsea 2

F365: Forest 2 Chelsea 3

Tipstrr: Forest 1 Chelsea 3

Manchester United v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: . Man Utd 1 Arsenal 3

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 1 Arsenal 3

F365: Man Utd 0 Arsenal 2

Tipstrr: Man Utd 1 Arsenal 3

Aston Villa v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: . Villa 2 Liverpool 2

Robbie’s Pick: Villa 2 Liverpool 2

F365: Villa 2 Liverpool 1

Tipstrr: Villa 2 Liverpool 4