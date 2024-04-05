Premier League Predictions: Big Man Utd v Liverpool verdict; no problems for Arsenal, Man City; huge Everton lift

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in our Premier League Predictions challenge, with the verdict on the big clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, while there are no problems for Arsenal and Manchester City in the three-way title race.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: Forget Erling Haaland, can Palace stop a sublime Phil Foden at the moment? The answer is no as Pep’s men come away with another three points. Palace 1 Man City 3

Robbie’s Pick: Palace 0 Man City 2

F365: Palace 0 Man City 1

Tipstrr: Palace 0 Man City 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Aston Villa v Brentford

TEAMtalk: Villa were routed by City last time out but manage to bounce back against the Bees and get their top-four hopes back on track. Villa 2 Brentford 1

Robbie’s Pick: Villa 1 Brentford 1

F365: Villa 2 Brentford 0

Tipstrr: Villa 3 Brentford 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Everton v Burnley

TEAMtalk: Two teams in desperate need of a win but the Goodison faithful manage to lift the home side to a massive three points in their bid to beat the drop. Everton 2 Burnley 1

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2 Burnley 1

F365: Everton 1 Burnley 2

Tipstrr: Everton 2 Burnley 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Fulham v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: The Cottagers have been shipping goals on the road and were terrible at Forest. However, they beat Spurs 4-0 in their last home outing but still have to settle for a point here. Fulham 2 Newcastle 2

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 1 Newcastle 0

F365: Fulham 2 Newcastle 0

Tipstrr: Fulham 1 Newcastle 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Luton v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: The Hatters have not been picking up results despite playing reasonably well lately but they manage to get one here against the mid-table Cherries. Luton 2 Bournemouth 1

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 2 Bournemouth 1

F365: Luton 1 Bournemouth 2

Tipstrr: Luton 3 Bournemouth 2

Wolves v West Ham

TEAMtalk: This one just has the smell of a draw, with Wolves unlikely to play into West Ham’s hands and allow them to counter-attack at will. Wolves 1 West Ham 1

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 1 West Ham 0

F365: Wolves 3 West Ham 0

Tipstrr: Wolves 2 West Ham 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Brighton v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: The possession-kings will likely see plenty of the ball against the Gunners but Arteta’s men will still get the job done on the south coast to keep up their title charge. Brighton 1 Arsenal 3

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

F365: Brighton 1 Arsenal 2

Tipstrr: Brighton 1 Arsenal 3

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Manchester United v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: What Man Utd will turn up at Old Trafford is anyone’s guess but Liverpool get revenge for their FA Cup loss, and in some style. Man Utd 1 Liverpool 3

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 1 Liverpool 3

F365: Man Utd 1 Liverpool 3

Tipstrr: Man Utd 2 Liverpool 1

Sheffield United v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: The Blades have started scoring goals but that will not be enough against Chelsea who pick them apart to win at Bramall Lane. Sheff Utd 1 Chelsea 3

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 0 Chelsea 2

F365: Sheff Utd 1 Chelsea 3

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 0 Chelsea 3

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: This one could well follow the pattern of Spurs home games in which the opposition make life tough before Ange’s men seal a victory late. Tottenham 3 Forest 1

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 3 Forest 1

F365: Tottenham 2 Forest 0

Tipstrr: Tottenham 2 Forest 0