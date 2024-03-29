Premier League Predictions: Big split on Man City v Arsenal; Liverpool rout; Man Utd excel on the road

TT take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in Prem Predictions

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in our Premier League Predictions challenge and there’s a difference of opinion across the board on the big Manchester City v Arsenal clash, while there are no issues for Liverpool and Manchester United win on the road.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

Newcastle v West Ham

TEAMtalk: Always tough to pick games after an international break but home advantage is crucial here as the Toon edge to victory. Newcastle 2 West Ham 1

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 1 West Ham 2

F365: Newcastle 2 West Ham 2

Tipstrr: Newcastle 3 West Ham 1

Bournemouth v Everton

TEAMtalk: Have a sneaky feeling that the Toffees can come away from the south coast with a massive win in their fight for survival. Bournemouth 1 Everton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 1 Everton 1

F365: Bournemouth 2 Everton 0

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 2 Everton 1

Chelsea v Burnley

TEAMtalk: The Blues are unbeaten in their last four Prem outings and make it five here with a fairly comfortable home win. Chelsea 3 Burnley 1

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 2 Burnley 0

F365: Chelsea 3 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: Chelsea 3 Burnley 0

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: The home side are desperate for a win but find the Eagles a tough nut to crack in a score draw at the City Ground. Forest 2 Palace 2

Robbie’s Pick: Forest 1 Palace 1

F365: Forest 1 Palace 2

Tipstrr: Forest 2 Palace 1

Sheffield United v Fulham

TEAMtalk: Fulham were outstanding as they thumped Tottenham last time out and they carry that momentum into Bramall Lane. Sheff Utd 1 Fulham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 0 Fulham 1

F365: Sheff Utd 0 Fulham 3

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1 Fulham 3

Tottenham v Luton

TEAMtalk: Spurs need to bounce back after their Fulham mauling and while Luton might make it difficult for a while the home side eventually do just that. Tottenham 3 Luton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Luton 1

F365: Tottenham 4 Luton 1

Tipstrr: Tottenham 4 Luton 1

Aston Villa v Wolves

TEAMtalk: The visitors will sit in and make it difficult for Villa but Unai Emer’s men find a way to get over the line. Villa 2 Wolves 1

Robbie’s Pick: Villa 2 Wolves 1

F365: Villa 2 Wolves 1

Tipstrr: Villa 2 Wolves 1

Brentford v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: The home side will try and dictate to United and that will suit Ten Hag’s men down to the ground as they rip the Bees apart on the break. Brentford 1 Man Utd 3

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 0 Man Utd 2

F365: Brentford 1 Man Utd 2

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Man Utd 3

Liverpool v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Roberto De Zerbi takes his Seagulls to Anfield having been tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, but his audition falls flat on Merseyside. Liverpool 3 Brighton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 3 Brighton 0

F365: Liverpool 4 Brighton 2

Tipstrr: Liverpool 4 Brighton 1

Manchester City v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: City might be hampered by several injury issues but they still manage to avoid defeat in a thrilling draw with the leaders at The Etihad. Man City 2 Arsenal 2

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 1 Arsenal 2

F365: Man City 2 Arsenal 2

Tipstrr: Man City 3 Arsenal 2