Premier League Predictions: Big Tottenham v Arsenal verdict; Liverpool have another stinker; Man City stroll

TT take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in Premier League Predictions

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in our Premier League Predictions challenge, and it’s not good news for Liverpool again in the title race while the verdict is completely split on the big Tottenham v Arsenal showdown.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

West Ham v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: The Reds simply have to bounce back after the midweek derby defeat and although the home side make it tough, Klopp’s men do just that. West Ham 1 Liverpool 3

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Liverpool 1

F365: West Ham 1 Liverpool 2

Tipstrr: West Ham 1 Liverpool 3

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Fulham v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: Got this one down as an entertaining London derby where the Cottagers need to stop in-form Palace pair Olise and Eze. Bottom-line though, they don’t! Fulham 2 Crystal Palace 2

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 1 Crystal Palace 2

F365: Fulham 2 Crystal Palace 2

Tipstrr: Fulham 1 Crystal Palace 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Manchester United v Burnley

TEAMtalk: This should be a routine United win but they don’t really appear to be familiar with that term. The visitors make it difficult before Ten Hag’s men eventually seal all three points. Man Utd 3 Burnley 1

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 3 Burnley 1

F365: Man Utd 2 Burnley 1

Tipstrr: Man Utd 1 Burnley 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Newcastle v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: Isak has a field day against a Blades side that has to push for a win, with Eddie Howe’s men bouncing back from their midweek loss. Newcastle 3 Sheff Utd 0

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2 Sheff Utd 0

F365: Newcastle 3 Sheff Utd 0

Tipstrr: Newcastle 4 Sheff Utd 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Wolves v Luton

TEAMtalk: Two teams in no real form but Gary O’Neil gets his team going after a tough run as they grab the points at home. Wolves 2 Luton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Luton 0

F365: Wolves 1 Luton 2

Tipstrr: Wolves 2 Luton 1

Everton v Brentford

TEAMtalk: After the euphoria of Wednesday night, the Toffees could easily slip up here but they just about get the job done. Everton 2 Brentford 1

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 3 Brentford 2

F365: Everton 1 Brentford 0

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Brentford 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Aston Villa v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Chelsea fail to bounce back from their midweek mauling at Arsenal as the pressure on Pochettino grows even more against Champions League-chasing Villa. Villa 3 Chelsea 1

Robbie’s Pick: Villa 3 Chelsea 1

F365: Villa 2 Chelsea 0

Tipstrr: Villa 3 Chelsea 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Bournemouth v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Tough one to pick this down on the south coast so sitting on the fence with an entertaining draw. Bournemouth 2 Brighton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 1 Brighton 0

F365: Bournemouth 0 Brighton 1

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 3 Brighton 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Tottenham v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: On form this game should only really go one way as Spurs are not playing particularly well and the table-topping Gunners are flying. Tottenham 1 Arsenal 3

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Arsenal 2

F365: Tottenham 2 Arsenal 1

Tipstrr: Tottenham 2 Arsenal 4

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: Forest will sit in and try and make it tough for City, which they do for a while before Pep’s men eventually cut loose. Forest 1 Man City 3

Robbie’s Pick: Forest 0 Man City 3

F365: Forest 1 Man City 3

Tipstrr: Forest 1 Man City 4