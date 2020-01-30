Predictions: Bruno Fernandes to suffer debut defeat; Liverpool stroll
Man Utd will slip up at home to Wolves, while Liverpool, Man City and Sheffield United will win – but there’s no agreement on Burnley v Arsenal and Leicester v Chelsea.
Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.
This time, frontman of Gengahr, Felix, who is a big Chelsea fan, is in the hotseat. Can he get the better of Marshy?
Last time out, Broken Witt Rebels‘ lead singer Danny Core, a massive Man Utd fan took us on – you can see who fared best right here!
Matchday 24
Leicester v Chelsea (12.30pm)
Felix: 1-2
Marshy: 3-2
Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Felix: 1-1
Marshy: 1-2
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Felix: 0-1
Marshy: 0-1
Liverpool v Southampton
Felix: 4-0
Marshy: 2-0
Newcastle v Norwich
Felix: 1-0
Marshy: 2-2
Watford v Everton
Felix: 1-2
Marshy: 1-1
West Ham v Brighton
Felix: 0-0
Marshy: 1-0
Man Utd v Wolves (5.30pm)
Felix: 2-2
Marshy: 1-3
Burnley v Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)
Felix: 1-0
Marshy: 1-1
Tottenham v Man City (Sunday, 4.30pm)
Felix: 1-3
Marshy: 0-2
TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?
Felix: My family are all Chelsea or Arsenal. I think my dad initially became a Chelsea fan to wind up my grandad who’d drag him to watch the George Grahams Arsenal as a kid.
TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)
Felix: Drogba – My favorite player of all time. Completely unplayable on his day, he terrified defenses and he could win matches with little to no help.
TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?
Felix: I’d have taken where we are at now at the beginning of the season tbh. That said we have had a lot of disappointing results against the bottom half. We have to find a way to play more effectively against compact defenses if we are going to challenge properly for the title next season.
TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?
Felix: Wolves for me. Really like the way they play. Very impressed with the ease in which they’ve settled in to the Premier League. Would be great to see them doing bits in Europe.
TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?
Felix: We release our new album ‘Sanctuary’ on 31 January. Then we will be hitting the road in February embarking on our first ever world tour!
