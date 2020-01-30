Man Utd will slip up at home to Wolves, while Liverpool, Man City and Sheffield United will win – but there’s no agreement on Burnley v Arsenal and Leicester v Chelsea.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, frontman of Gengahr, Felix, who is a big Chelsea fan, is in the hotseat. Can he get the better of Marshy?

Last time out, Broken Witt Rebels‘ lead singer Danny Core, a massive Man Utd fan took us on – you can see who fared best right here!

Matchday 24

Leicester v Chelsea (12.30pm)

Felix: 1-2

Marshy: 3-2

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Felix: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Felix: 0-1

Marshy: 0-1

Liverpool v Southampton

Felix: 4-0

Marshy: 2-0

Newcastle v Norwich

Felix: 1-0

Marshy: 2-2

Watford v Everton

Felix: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

West Ham v Brighton

Felix: 0-0

Marshy: 1-0

Man Utd v Wolves (5.30pm)

Felix: 2-2

Marshy: 1-3

Burnley v Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)

Felix: 1-0

Marshy: 1-1

Tottenham v Man City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Felix: 1-3

Marshy: 0-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Felix: My family are all Chelsea or Arsenal. I think my dad initially became a Chelsea fan to wind up my grandad who’d drag him to watch the George Grahams Arsenal as a kid.

Boxing day round Grandad’s house with all my extended family was always a fairly heated one. I think probably my fondest memory as a Chelsea fan has got to be the Champions League semi-final 2011-12 against Barca. That game was incredible, we were second best throughout but that didn’t matter on the night. Drogba was at his most unplayable, Cech kept us in it on numerous occasions and goals taken by Rambo and Torres were so calmly taken it still blows my mind to this today.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Felix: Drogba – My favorite player of all time. Completely unplayable on his day, he terrified defenses and he could win matches with little to no help.

Lampard – He was my idol as a kid. When I played football, I’d imagine i was him! Plus all time top goal scorer what more do you need to know…

Hazard – I was there when he scored his last goal for us against West Ham and I couldn’t help but think i’ll never see a player as good as this again at Stamford Bridge. He’s beyond incredible.

Kante – Another obvious one but not sure how anyone could leave him out. He’s probably in the top 5 players in the world right now! Unreal.

Reece James – One for the future but early signs are suggesting this guy is going to be one of the best right-backs on the planet. Loving watching him play at the minute!

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Felix: I’d have taken where we are at now at the beginning of the season tbh. That said we have had a lot of disappointing results against the bottom half. We have to find a way to play more effectively against compact defenses if we are going to challenge properly for the title next season.

I think if we had a decent left-back and another serious option up front to back up Tammy we’d be in much better shape. I think top 4 will be a good accomplishment this season and i hope in that the younger lads settle in properly ready for a title challenge next year.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Felix: Wolves for me. Really like the way they play. Very impressed with the ease in which they’ve settled in to the Premier League. Would be great to see them doing bits in Europe.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Felix: We release our new album ‘Sanctuary’ on 31 January. Then we will be hitting the road in February embarking on our first ever world tour!