Premier League Predictions: Champions revealed in final-day drama; Klopp says goodbye with Liverpool rout; Man Utd end with a whimper

Arsenal v Everton

TEAMtalk: Arsenal clearly have to win and they do their part comfortably against an Everton side already on the beach after saving themselves from the drop. Arsenal 3 Everton 0

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 3 Everton 0

F365: Arsenal 3 Everton 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 4 Everton 0

Brentford v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: Newcastle weren’t at their best in the midweek loss to Man Utd but they bounce back to have a positive end to a tough campaign. Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 2 Newcastle 1

F365: Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Newcastle 3

Brighton v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: Could really have gone either way with this one but United will take some confidence from their win in midweek and just about get past the Seagulls on the final day. Brighton 2 Man Utd 3

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 2 Man Utd 1

F365: Brighton 2 Man Utd 1

Tipstrr: Brighton 1 Man Utd 2

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: Forest know they are safe bar a mathmetic miracle but they still pull off a win at Turf Moor to make absolutely certain. Burnley 1 Forest 2

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 0 Forest 2

F365: Burnley 1 Forest 2

Tipstrr: Burnley 2 Forest 3

Chelsea v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: A tremendous end to the season could end up saving Mauricio Pochettino’s job and the Blues go out in style with a comfortable win here. Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 1

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 1

F365: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 1

Tipstrr: Chelsea 4 Bournemouth 1

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Palace are finishing the season like a train while Villa have secured fourth spot and might just have their feet up. Palace 2 Villa 1

Robbie’s Pick: Palace 2 Villa 1

F365: Palace 2 Villa 2

Tipstrr: Palace 2 Villa 1

Liverpool v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Jurgen Klopp’s glorious spell as Anfield chief ends with a thumping win as his team and the supporters send the German on his way with that incredible smile beaming as wide as ever. Liverpool 4 Wolves 1

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 3 Wolves 1

F365: Liverpool 2 Wolves 0

Tipstrr: Liverpool 5 Wolves 1

Luton v Fulham

TEAMtalk: The home side fail to overturn the big goal difference they need and don’t win anyway as the Cottagers come away with all three points at Kenilworth Road. Luton 1 Fulham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 2 Fulham 0

F365: Luton 1 Fulham 0

Tipstrr: Luton 3 Fulham 1

Manchester City v West Ham

TEAMtalk: City make history as they are crowned champions for a fourth successive season, although do have a little wobble and are only comfortable late on. Man City 4 West Ham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 4 West Ham 1

F365: Man City 3 West Ham 0

Tipstrr: Man City 5 West Ham 0

Sheffield United v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: Spurs finish the season with a win after a woeful run-in that has cost them a Champions League spot. What now for Ange though after his midweek rant? Sheff Utd 1 Spurs 3

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 0 Spurs 2

F365: Sheff Utd 0 Spurs 3

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1 Spurs 4