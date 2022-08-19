Premier League Predictions: Chelsea fan King Promise tips Liverpool to rub salt into Man Utd wounds; Arsenal, Man City continue perfect starts

This week’s challenger believes Liverpool will add to Manchester United’s woes by winning at Old Trafford, while Arsenal and Manchester City will carry on their perfect starts and there’s disappointment for Leeds at home to Chelsea in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

Erik ten Hag’s United endured another nightmare weekend last time out as they were thumped at Brentford, but it was not all plain sailing for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds as they could only draw with Crystal Palace after Darwin Nunez’s saw red.

And despite Nunez being banned at Old Trafford, Liverpool are still favoured to get a result by our latest challenger, Chelsea fan King Promise. You can check out his music here.

This weekend is expected to open with a routine home win for Tottenham, while there’s some respite for Everton and another victory for in-form Arsenal on Saturday.

Sunday’s action sees Chelsea ease past Leeds, while West Ham are held and Manchester City roll on before we head into the big Monday Night Football clash.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 3

Tottenham v Wolves (Saturday, 12.30pm)

King Promise: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

King Promise: 1-1

Everton v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

King Promise: 1-0

Fulham v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

King Promise: 2-2

Leicester v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

King Promise: 1-1

Bournemouth v Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

King Promise: 0-2

Leeds United v Chelsea (Sunday, 2pm)

King Promise: 0-2

West Ham v Brighton (Sunday, 2pm)

King Promise: 0-0

Newcastle v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

King Promise: 1-4

Manchester United v Liverpool (Monday, 8pm)

King Promise: 1-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

King Promise: I started supporting Chelsea since Junior high school. It’s the first & only team I’ve supported ever since I got into loving football.

Apart from the fact that we play great football, Michael Essien was the biggest Ghanaian footballer at the time and he played for Chelsea so that kinda made me have a soft spot for the club.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

King Promise: Micheal Essien, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Callum Hudson Odoi & Hakim Ziyech.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

King Promise: I just released my sophomore album called “5 Star” and the response is amazing. Crazy love for it and we are about to go on tour. Very exciting times.



