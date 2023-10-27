Premier League Predictions: Derby damage for Man Utd; Liverpool rout Forest; Newcastle stunned

It’s Premier League Predictions time again as we take on Robbie Savage, who heavily favours Manchester City against Manchester United in Sunday’s derby clash, while there are big wins for Arsenal and Liverpool but a shock is on the cards for Newcastle.

Former Premier League midfielder Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts having joined our sportsbook, Planet Sport Bet, as an ambassador. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us? Prove it in our new Beat Sav Predictor game, with £250 worth of free bets the prize for topping the leaderboard along with a £5 free bet for simply beating Robbie.

It’s a long weekend of Premier League action as we begin with a Friday night clash between Crystal Palace and table-topping Tottenham at Selhurst Park.

There are just the four games on Saturday, with Chelsea v Brentford the lunchtime kick-off before Arsenal host Sheff Utd, Bournemouth take on Burnley and Newcastle head to Wolves in the late game.

Sunday’s action begins with West Ham facing Everton, before Aston Villa welcome Luton, Fulham head to Brighton, Liverpool take on Nott’m Forest at Anfield before the big game of the day as the Manchester derby takes centre stage at Old Trafford.

And, once again, we have some very interesting selections across the board, with everyone agreeing the same result for Spurs. But it’s a mixed bag across the rest of the results…

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: Tottenham are brilliant to watch at the moment and seem to have that winning mentality to see games out and get the better opponents. Son and Maddison scored on Monday; a direct repeat -this time at Palace’s expense – is not out of the question. Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 2

Robbie: Tottenham could go five points clear at the top on Friday night. They’re unbeaten in their last five away Premier League London derbies – make that six.

They’re playing such good football, entertaining football. Spurs fans are happy. Can they win the league? I don’t think they can, but five points clear at the top in a win for Spurs.

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 2

F365: Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 2

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Chelsea v Brentford

TEAMtalk: Pochettino seems to have found the right chemistry at Chelsea and they can sneak a tight game against a Brentford side, who – a win last weekend aside – have struggled so far this season. Chelsea 1 Brentford 0

Robbie: In their last three Premier League games, Chelsea have gathered more points and scored more goals than they have in their previous nine.

Even though Brentford have got a decent record at Stamford Bridge, winning their last two, I don’t think they’ll win this.

I think Chelsea to win it.

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 2 Brentford 0

F365: Chelsea 1 Brentford 0

Tipstrr: Chelsea 4 Brentford 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Arsenal v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: The Gunners will absolutely blow the Blades away, who work hard but ultimately lack the quality to survive. Arteta can even afford to rest and rotate a few players in this one. A routine win! Arsenal 3 Sheff Utd 0

Robbie: Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 36 home games against promoted sides. Make that 37.

On the back of a great win in Europe, in Seville, I think they’ll win and win to nil.

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 3 Sheff Utd 0

F365: Arsenal 4 Sheff Utd 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 3 Sheff Utd 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Bournemouth v Burnley

TEAMtalk: The Cherries are winless and this week appeared to give Andoni Iraola a show of faith amid rumours of the sack. But he will need a win in this one – and we think he can do it. Just! Bournemouth 1 Burnley 0

Robbie: It’s a big relegation clash. Burnley have got a great record at the Vitality stadium, winning their last four – three in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup.

I think that will be five. Bournemouth on the back of a bad defeat against Wolves, Gary O’Neil going back to the Vitality and winning.

I think Vincent Kompany will go there and he will get a victory for Burnley.

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 0 Burnley 1

F365: Bournemouth 1 Burnley 2

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 1 Burnley 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Wolves v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: This will be a tight battle with Wolves really well drilled under excellent coach Gary O’Neil (Bournemouth: what were you thinking?!), but could come up narrowly short against a Newcastle side now finding their groove. Wolves 1 Newcastle 2

Robbie: Wolves are on the back of a fantastic win at Bournemouth. Loved the insight from Gary O’Neil on the TV about the way he sets up his team, the due diligence, the process they go through in the week when they play against opposition.

Newcastle on the back of a loss in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. Picked up a couple of injuries as well. Jacob Murphy, who played so well in the previous league game.

I think Wolves might just nick this one.

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Newcastle 1

F365: Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Tipstrr: Wolves 1 Newcastle 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

West Ham v Everton

TEAMtalk: The Hammers should win this one, but Thursday adventures into Europe can sometimes come with a sting – and this may well be one of those occasions. West Ham 1 Everton 1

Robbie: West Ham on the back of a European week – have they got the strength in depth to put in a performance against Everton?

Everton 16th in the table but I think they’ll get something out of this against West Ham. I don’t think they’ll win the game, but I think it’ll end in a draw.

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 1 Everton 1

F365: West Ham 2 Everton 0

Tipstrr: West Ham 2 Everton 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Aston Villa v Luton

TEAMtalk: Emery’s side are scoring goals for fun and should make very light of a Luton side who will simply be outclassed in every department. Aston Villa 5 Luton 0

Robbie: The two big questions for these teams – can Aston Villa finish in the Champions League places with the way they started and can Luton Town stay up, currently outside of the relegation zone.

It’s a good game, it’s a big game for both sides. Can Aston Villa continue their momentum? I think they will.

Luton in the Premier League went to Everton and won 2-1, can they go to Villa Park and win? I’m not so sure they can.

I think it will be a decent encounter, but with home advantage, Villa flying, I’m going with a win for Villa.

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 3 Luton 1

F365: Aston Villa 3 Luton 0

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 3 Luton 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Brighton v Fulham

TEAMtalk: Both teams to score but De Zerbi’s Brighton to make home advantage count and inflict a third loss in four on the Cottagers. Brighton 2 Fulham 1

Robbie: If Brighton want to turn their form around, it’s not the opponent they would’ve liked to have faced considering they’ve never beaten Fulham in the Premier League.

In the six encounters, Fulham have won three and there’s been three draws.

But I think on this occasion, Brighton will get their first victory against Fulham in the Premier League.

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 2 Fulham 0

F365: Brighton 2 Fulham 1

Tipstrr: Brighton 3 Fulham 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: Klopp’s side are hungry this season and look like contenders to challenge Man City again and should prove too strong in this one. Liverpool 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Robbie: I’ll tell you what, I think there’ll be goals. In the last four meetings at Anfield between these two sides, there’s been 23 goals.

I think there’ll be goals in this one but all to Liverpool.

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 4 Nottingham Forest 0

F365: Liverpool 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Tipstrr: Liverpool 2 Nottingham Forest 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Manchester United v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: Only one winner here and while United have won three in a row, they’ve not convinced in any of them. City are just too good and love a win at Old Trafford. Man Utd 1 Man City 3

Robbie: I think there will be a goal in the first half and that will probably come to Man City.

Take into account that no Premier League side has a better record at Old Trafford than Man City.

I think they’re in fine form, I think Haaland will get on the scoresheet and I think there’ll be goals.

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 1 Man City 3

F365: Man Utd 1 Man City 3

Tipstrr: Man Utd 0 Man City 2