This week we have an absolute legend in the form of Kevin Rowland from Dexys making his game picks and he sees two very tight derbies as Arsenal host Tottenham and Manchester United head to Manchester City, while there is good news for Liverpool but bad for Chelsea – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

After what seemed like another long international break, the Premier League is finally back and it starts with a humdinger of a clash between the table-topping Gunners and north London rivals Spurs.

Saturday’s action also sees managerless Bournemouth take on Brentford, new Chelsea boss Graham Potter takes his side to Palace. Meanwhile, Fulham host Newcastle, Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield, Southampton tackle Everton and in the late game West Ham will be chasing a much-needed three points at home to Wolves.

Sunday’s action starts with a bang as Erik ten Hag takes charge in his first Manchester derby, while Leeds then welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road.

The long weekend concludes with an East Midlands derby that Leicester HAVE to win against Nottingham Forest.

However, that will not be the case, according to our latest challenger Kevin Rowland, lead singer of Dexys, who is a big Wolves fan. You can check out Dexys’ 2022 remixed version of their classic 1982 hit Come on Eileen right here.

Our last challengers before the international break were Dean Fairhurst and Joe Kavaney of the band Standin’ Man. You see how they got on here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 9

Arsenal v Tottenham (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Kevin: 1-1

Bournemouth v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Kevin: 0-2

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

Kevin: 1-0

Fulham v Newcastle (Saturday, 3pm)

Kevin: 0-3

Liverpool v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Kevin: 1-0

Southampton v Everton (Saturday, 3pm)

Kevin: 0-1

West Ham v Wolves (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Kevin: 1-1

Manchester City v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

Kevin: 1-0

Leeds v Aston Villa (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Kevin: 2-0

Leicester v Nottingham Forest (Monday, 8pm)

Kevin: 0-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Kevin: I was born in Wolverhampton and after spending three years in Ireland, we returned to Wolverhampton just before I was five years old. My brother Pete took me to see the victory parade of 1958/59 season (Wolves won the league that year).

My favourite memories are after we moved to London in 1964, going to see Wolves play in London, and being part of the crowd and hearing those familiar Wolverhampton accents.

Ruben Neves a modern-day favourite

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Kevin: Derek Dougan: As well as being an incredible striker, a legend in Wolverhampton, I think he was a great man in general. The title of his book was, the sash I never wore. He was brought up in the northern six counties of Ireland and didn’t buy into all the sectarianism that was around at the time.

Steve Bull: Local boy – Wolves through and through, incredible striker and showed amazing loyalty to the club, when lots of other big clubs came in for him.

Billy Wright: Because he was a great player, a great leader and led Wolves to their greatest glory.

Mel Eves: Because, as well as being a great player and another local boy, he is still Wolves through and through and supports them just like one of us.

Ruben Neves: He is an incredible player and gives everything he has for the team.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Dean: We (Dexys) have recently remixed our best known album (Too Rye Ay). I was happy with Come on Eileen and one or two of the other tracks on the album, but largely, I felt the mixes didn’t do the album justice. We have brought out the dynamics and the performance is more with these new mixes. They aren’t radically different, but they more accurately reflect what actually happened in the studio.

I’m really pleased with the album. I was always slightly embarrassed about some of the mixes previously. Now I’m really happy with the whole album.

