After a cracking start to the new Premier League season, which included a fair few eye-catching results, we are back at it again this weekend and it’s not good news for the likes of Tottenham, Leeds and Everton in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

There were certainly a few curve-ball scorelines last time out, with Erik ten Hag losing his first competitive game as Manchester United boss, while Liverpool could only manage a draw at newly-promoted Fulham.

This weekend throws up some more teasing encounters as Aston Villa and Everton look to bounce back from opening defeats in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Leeds, Newcastle and Bournemouth will all be looking to build on wins in the 3pm starts.

There’s a tricky trip to Brentford for United, while Sunday’s games include a return to Premier League football for the City Ground as Nottingham Forest host West Ham and top-of-the-table Tottenham head to Chelsea.

The long weekend concludes with Liverpool looking to notch all three points at home to Crystal Palace.

Our latest challenger is big Manchester United fan TS7 and you can check out his music here.

Our first artist of the new season was 4AD band Dry Cleaning, and you see how they got on right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 2

Aston Villa v Everton (Saturday, 12.30pm)

TS7: 3-1

Arsenal v Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

TS7: 2-0

Brighton v Newcastle (Saturday, 3pm)

TS7: 1-1

Manchester City v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

TS7: 3-0

Southampton v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

TS7: 3-2

Wolves v Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

TS7: 2-2

Brentford v Manchester United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

TS7: 0-2

Nottingham Forest v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

TS7: 2-2

Chelsea v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

TS7: 1-0

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Monday, 8pm)

TS7: 4-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

TS7: I’ve supported Manchester United from the age of about seven. My favourite memories of us are when we were winning. So, nothing too positive as of late! New era under Ten Hag now feels optimistic though.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

TS7: Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Paul Scholes.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

TS7: I’ve just released my new single ‘Know My Name’ which we’re all feeling really excited and positive about. A real summer tune. Alongside that, just been touring across festival season and working on records. Currently preparing for TS7 Live and Reading & Leeds this month which I can’t wait for!



