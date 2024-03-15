Premier League Predictions: Goals galore in Tottenham trip to Fulham; another wake-up call for Aston Villa

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in our Premier League Predictions challenge with only four games this weekend due to the FA Cup quarter-finals, as Tottenham are frustrated and Villa suffer another league defeat.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

So just the four Prem games this weekend with three of those on Saturday as Burnley search for a critical three points in their bid to beat the drop against Brentford.

There’s another big game down at the bottom at Kenilworth Road as Luton host Nottingham Forest, while the late game sees in-form Tottenham head to Fulham as they look to go fourth with a win.

Aston Villa will then be looking to respond to that Spurs result as they head to West Ham on Sunday.

For the record, TT also thinks that Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Coventry will contest the FA Cup semi-finals after the latter pull off a shock win at Wolves in the last eight.

But in terms of the Premier League action this weekend, there’s no respite for poor old Burnley, while Luton get a huge three points, Fulham frustrate Tottenham and there’s a big difference of opinion on Villa’s trip to the London Stadium.

Burnley v Brentford

TEAMtalk: Time is running out for the Clarets to start winning and feel it has to start this weekend with a winnable game against a struggling Bees side. Unfortunately for them, Ivan Toney is ready to make a statement as he celebrates his recall to the England squad. Burnley 2 Brentford 3

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 1 Brentford 2

F365: Burnley 2 Brentford 1

Tipstrr: Burnley 2 Brentford 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Luton v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: Quite how Luton managed to lose that game at Bournemouth in midweek is anyone’s guess but they bounce back here against a Forest side who look short of goals at the moment. Luton 2 Nott’m Forest 1

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 3 Nott’m Forest 2

F365: Luton 1 Nott’m Forest 1

Tipstrr: Luton 1 Nott’m Forest 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Fulham v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: The second half of their 4-0 win at Villa last weekend was more like the Tottenham in the first 10 games of the season and they are lethal on the transition again at The Cottage to earn another three points. Fulham 1 Tottenham 3

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 2 Tottenham 2

F365: Fulham 1 Tottenham 3

Tipstrr: Fulham 1 Tottenham 3

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

West Ham v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Villa were woeful at the back against Tottenham last weekend while the Hammers came from two down to draw with Burnley so expecting more goals here. West Ham 2 Aston Villa 2

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Aston Villa 1

F365: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 2

Tipstrr: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

DON’T MISS: Tottenham striker search: Dream signing, realistic options and perfect Postecoglou projects all assessed