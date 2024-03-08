Premier League Predictions: Huge Liverpool v Man City verdict; Man Utd bounce back; rampant Arsenal strike again

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in our Premier League Predictions challenge and there’s a difference of opinion across the board on the big Liverpool v Manchester City contest, while Manchester United get back to winning ways.

The long weekend gets underway with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Old Trafford as Man Utd host a struggling Everton side, while there are just the three games starting at 3pm.

Bournemouth host a Sheffield United outfit who are leaking goals for fun, while Crystal Palace and Luton go head-to-head at Selhurst and Fulham head to Wolves.

The Saturday late game should provide plenty of goals as free-scoring Arsenal host Brentford, who will have Gunners target Ivan Toney leading their line and no doubt looking to make an impression.

Sunday’s action looks loaded, with a Champions League qualification scrap between Aston Villa and Tottenham, while Brighton and West Ham host Nottingham Forest and Burnley respectively.

The Super Sunday showdown is exactly that as table-topping Liverpool host nearest challengers Manchester City at Anfield, while Newcastle head to Chelsea on Monday evening.

And there’s a difference of opinion across the board on the big game on Merseyside, while United should brush Everton aside and a rampant Arsenal are at it again.

Manchester United v Everton

TEAMtalk: United to bounce back from their derby day disappointment against an Everton side who look in freefall at the moment, although the Toffees will make it difficult for Ten Hag’s men. Man Utd 2 Everton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 2 Everton 1

F365: Man Utd 2 Everton 0

Tipstrr: Man Utd 2 Everton 0

Bournemouth v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: The Blades were truly woeful against Arsenal and are already doomed to relegation so this should be a routine home win. Bournemouth 3 Sheff Utd 0

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 3 Sheff Utd 0

F365: Bournemouth 2 Sheff Utd 1

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 2 Sheff Utd 0

Crystal Palace v Luton

TEAMtalk: Palace looked like getting all three points at Tottenham last time out before their late collapse, while Luton will have a go at them for sure so expecting some goals. Crystal Palace 2 Luton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 2 Luton 1

F365: Crystal Palace 2 Luton 1

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 3 Luton 2

Wolves v Fulham

TEAMtalk: Wolves were so good at Tottenham and then poor on the road at Newcastle last week, with two wins sandwiched in between, so you are never quite sure what you will get. With that in mind the Cottagers take a pint at Molineux. Wolves 1 Fulham 1

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Fulham 0

F365: Wolves 2 Fulham 2

Tipstrr: Wolves 2 Fulham 1

Arsenal v Brentford

TEAMtalk: The Gunners just can’t stop scoring and that trend will continue against their London rivals, who might be in the game for a while before Arteta’s men slip into another gear and pull away. Arsenal 5 Brentford 2

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 3 Brentford 0

F365: Arsenal 4 Brentford 1

Tipstrr: Arsenal 5 Brentford 1

Aston Villa v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: A battle between two teams trying to secure that fourth spot and guaranteed Champions League football and it’s Villa who come out on top against a Spurs side who are still not playing as well as they did earlier in the season. Aston Villa 2 Tottenham 1

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 2 Tottenham 2

F365: Aston Villa 2 Tottenham 3

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 3 Tottenham 2

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: It’s hard to back against the Seagulls against a struggling Forest side but Nuno’s men will be in the fight before eventually suffering another defeat. Brighton 2 Forest 1

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 1 Forest 0

F365: Brighton 2 Forest 0

Tipstrr: Brighton 1 Forest 2

West Ham v Burnley

TEAMtalk: This should be a fairly routine home win for the Hammers, with Jarrod Bowen continuing his fine scoring form by notching another brace at The London Stadium. West Ham 3 Burnley 1

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Burnley 0

F365: West Ham 3 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: West Ham 3 Burnley 0

Liverpool v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: It’s hard not to look past Liverpool’s injuries and suggest that will not be a factor at Anfield, and we think it will as City throw a spanner in Klopp’s title hopes on Merseyside. Liverpool 1 Man City 2

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 1 Man City 2

F365: Liverpool 2 Man City 1

Tipstrr: Liverpool 1 Man City 1

Chelsea v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: This has the feelings of a classic smash-and-grab in west London, especially with Newcastle’s form picking up and Chelsea still being incredibly inconsistent. Chelsea 1 Newcastle 2

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 3 Newcastle 1

F365: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Tipstrr: Chelsea 3 Newcastle 1