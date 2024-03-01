Premier League Predictions: Huge Man City v Man Utd verdict; Liverpool find a way; lethal Arsenal cut through Blades

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in our Premier League Predictions challenge and it’s not good reading for Manchester United in the derby, while Liverpool find a way to win again and Arsenal put Sheffield United to the sword.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

No early Saturday game this weekend but there are six games kicking off in the traditional 3pm slot.

Chelsea head to Brentford looking to build some momentum into their Premier League campaign after a loss in the Carabao Cup final and then a narrow win over Leeds in the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Everton should be buoyed by having some points added back onto their tally as they welcome David Moyes back to Goodison, while Fulham and Brighton go head-to-head at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle host a Wolves side who have proved tricky away customers already this season and were outstanding in their win at Tottenham last time out, while leaders Liverpool head to Nottingham Forest and are likely to have to rely on some of their talented crop of youngsters again.

Spurs also welcome Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace to north London, while Luton take on Aston Villa in the late Saturday game.

Sunday’s action starts with Burnley, who are now in desperation mode, welcoming Bournemouth, while it’s the Manchester derby at The Etihad as City look to keep up the pressure on Liverpool and heap some more on Erik ten Hag in the process.

The Monday Night Football sees free-scoring Arsenal head to Sheffield United as they also look to keep pace with Liverpool and City.

And everyone is in agreement over the outcome at Bramall Lane, while Liverpool get the job done at Forest and City hand United a real hiding.

Brentford v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: The Bees appear to be in freefall and were shocking in their loss to West Ham, but just got a sneaky feeling they will heap more pressure on Pochettino. Brentford 2 Chelsea 1

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 1 Chelsea 2

F365: Brentford 2 Chelsea 1

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Chelsea 2

Everton v West Ham

TEAMtalk: The Toffees will have been massively buoyed by having their points penalty almost halved and Dyche will get them bang up for a home win against former Goodison boss Moyes. Everton 2 West Ham 1

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2 West Ham 1

F365: Everton 1 West Ham 1

Tipstrr: Everton 2 West Ham 0

Fulham v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Expecting this to be a tight one but the Cottagers just edge it after their feeding off their win at Old Trafford last time out. Fulham 1 Brighton 0

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 1 Brighton 0

F365: Fulham 1 Brighton 2

Tipstrr: Fulham 3 Brighton 2

Newcastle v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Wolves have been good against the big boys this season, with Gary O’Neil getting his tactics spot on, and this could be another one of those scenarios. Newcastle 2 Wolves 2

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2 Wolves 0

F365: Newcastle 1 Wolves 1

Tipstrr: Newcastle 1 Wolves 2

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Despite all their injuries, Liverpool are still finding ways to win and they do that again at the City Ground. Nott’m Forest 1 Liverpool 3

Robbie’s Pick: Nott’m Forest 0 Liverpool 1

F365: Nott’m Forest 0 Liverpool 3

Tipstrr: Nott’m Forest 1 Liverpool 4

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: The home side are in real need of a morale-boosting win and performance in front of their own fans and after a two-week break, and Ange able to work on some things on the training ground, they get it. Tottenham 4 Palace 1

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Palace 0

F365: Tottenham 2 Palace 2

Tipstrr: Tottenham 3 Palace 1

Luton v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: You’ve got to love how Rob Edwards’ men just give it a go but that will play right into Villa’s hands with their place on the break. Expect goals! Luton 2 Villa 3

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 2 Villa 2

F365: Luton 2 Villa 3

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Villa 3

Burnley v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: Boy do the Clarets need a win as time is running out quickly on their already slim survival hopes. But the best they can do here is a point. Burnley 2 Bournemouth 2

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 1 Bournemouth 2

F365: Burnley 0 Bournemouth 1

Tipstrr: Burnley 1 Bournemouth 2

Manchester City v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: United normally up their game against their big rivals but injury issues and the continued absence of Rasmus Hojlund do not bode well. And Erling Haaland appears to be back in form too! Man City 3 Man Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 3 Man Utd 0

F365: Man City 4 Man Utd 1

Tipstrr: Man City 4 Man Utd 0

Sheffield United v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: The Blades will be good for a goal at home but unfortunately for them Arsenal just look lethal every time they attack and will put them to the sword. Sheff Utd 1 Arsenal 4

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 0 Arsenal 3

F365: Sheff Utd 0 Arsenal 3

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 0 Arsenal 4