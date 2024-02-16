Premier League Predictions: Improving Man Utd make it four in a row; Liverpool pass Toney test; big Man City v Chelsea verdict

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in our Premier League Predictions challenge and it’s more good news for a surging Man Utd side, while the title race hots up even more and West Ham fail to bounce back from their drubbing against Arsenal.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

The weekend gets off to a cracking start as leaders Liverpool head to Brentford to face an in-form Ivan Toney in the Saturday lunchtime slot, while there are five games kicking off at 3pm.

Arsenal will be looking to respond to Liverpool’s result when they head to Burnley, while Fulham host an injury-hit Aston Villa and Eddie Howe faces his old club as Newcastle take on Bournemouth at St James’. Nottingham Forest also host West Ham, while Tottenham will look to cement their top-four spot against Wolves.

The Saturday late game should be a belter if the reverse fixture is anything to go by. Man City and Chelsea drew 4-4 at The Bridge back in November, although City are in much better form now than they were back then.

Sunday’s action begins with Sheffield United facing Brighton at Bramall Lane before Manchester United face the tricky trip to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town.

The Monday Night Football sees an Everton side desperate for three points host struggling Crystal Palace.

Everyone is on board with United, Liverpool, City and Arsenal this week. However, there’s another shock in store for West Ham coming off the back of their 6-0 home defeat to the Gunners last time out.

Brentford v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Ivan Toney will no doubt score his obligatory goal but the visitors will have too much at the other end of the pitch for the Bees and run out winners. Brentford 1 Liverpool 3

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 1 Liverpool 3

F365: Brentford 0 Liverpool 2

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Liverpool 3

Burnley v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: The Gunners are in irresistible form right now and it’s hard to see anything other than a comfortable win for Arteta’s men at Turf Moor. Burnley 0 Arsenal 3

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 0 Arsenal 2

F365: Burnley 1 Arsenal 3

Tipstrr: Burnley 0 Arsenal 4

Fulham v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Villa played well against Man Utd but did not take their chances and suffered another key injury blow in that game, so we fancy the Cottagers to pinch a point here. Fulham 2 Aston Villa 2

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 1 Aston Villa 1

F365: Fulham 2 Aston Villa 1

Tipstrr: Fulham 1 Aston Villa 2

Newcastle v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: The Eddie Howe derby will be a tight one but we think the Toon do just about enough to get over the line. Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2

F365: Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 0

Tipstrr: Newcastle 3 Bournemouth 1

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

TEAMtalk: You’d expect the Hammers to bounce back after their home mauling against Arsenal last time out but Forest manage to scramble a massive three points in their fight for survival. Nottingham Forest 2 West Ham 1

Robbie’s Pick: Nottingham Forest 1 West Ham 0

F365: Nottingham Forest 2 West Ham 1

Tipstrr: Nottingham Forest 1 West Ham 1

Tottenham v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Spurs lost the reverse fixture in dramatic fashion earlier in the season but get their revenge here, with skipper Son back among the goals for the home side. Tottenham 3 Wolves 1

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Wolves 0

F365: Tottenham 2 Wolves 2

Tipstrr: Tottenham 3 Wolves 2

Manchester City v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: It was a thrilling 4-4 draw when the two teams met at The Bridge back in November but City are flying right now and it’s hard to back against anything other than a home win. Man City 3 Chelsea 1

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 3 Chelsea 0

F365: Man City 2 Chelsea 1

Tipstrr: Man City 3 Chelsea 0

Sheffield United v Brighton

TEAMtalk: There will be goals here and we reckon the Blades will pinch a point with a dramatic late equaliser at Bramall Lane. Sheff Utd 2 Brighton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 2 Brighton 1

F365: Sheff Utd 0 Brighton 2

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1 Brighton 1

Luton Town v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: United looked a real threat going forward at Villa last weekend but also conceded plenty of chances at the other end. To that end, the home side do take one of their chances but Ten Hag’s men are clinical again at the other end. Luton 1 Man Utd 3

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 1 Man Utd 3

F365: Luton 2 Man Utd 3

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Man Utd 2

Everton v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: The Toffees can move to within a couple of points of Palace with a win on the Monday Night Football and manage to do just that. Everton 2 Crystal Palace 1

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2 Crystal Palace 0

F365: Everton 0 Crystal Palace 0

Tipstrr: Everton 2 Crystal Palace 0