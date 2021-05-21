Our last Premier League Predictions of the season reckons an epic final day will see Leicester sneak back into the Champions League spots and one of Liverpool or Chelsea miss out, while big wins are tipped for Leeds, Man Utd and West Ham United.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our final challenger of the season is Owen Westlake, the DJ / musician was recently the talk of Scotland after Steven Gerrard rocked up to Ibrox playing his latest tune. Can the big Tottenham supporter – whose new single So Much Love is available to download – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out Chubby and the Gang band member, Joe McMahon took us. There were one or two decent calls between them, including Villa’s 2-1 success at Tottenham.

Matchday 38 (all Sunday, 4pm)

Arsenal v Brighton

Owen: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Owen: 0-3

Marshy: 2-1

Fulham v Newcastle

Owen: 0-1

Marshy: 1-2

Leeds v West Brom

Owen: 2-1

Marshy: 3-0

Leicester v Tottenham

Owen: 2-5

Marshy: 2-1

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Owen: 1-0

Marshy: 2-0

Manchester City v Everton

Owen: 1-1

Marshy: 1-1

Sheffield United v Burnley

Owen: 0-2

Marshy: 1-0

West Ham v Southampton

Owen: 3-2

Marshy: 4-1

Wolves v Manchester United

Owen: 0-3

Marshy: 0-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Spurs and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Owen: I grew up in Wood Green so naturally my dad was a bit of a Spurs fan which rubbed off on me. My best moment in recent memory was Son Heung-min’s solo goal against Burnley winning him the Puskas Award for 2020. Go check it on YouTube if you haven’t seen it already, it’s a beauty.

No blaming Kane for wanting out

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Owen: Ledley King, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Dimitar Berbatov, Harry Kane

TEAMtalk: What did you make of the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Owen: Honestly, we’ll be lucky to get to Europa League, but hope we finish 6th. A bit of a lacklustre performance this season due to lack of proper management. Some good players in the squad, just need shaping up and better leadership. Hopefully we keep Kane, but understand if he wants to leave, interesting times ahead.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Owen: Glasgow Rangers of course! The fans have helped bring so much attention to my music it’s crazy. Top lads. Nothing but love for them.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Owen: Busy riding the wave that Steven Gerrard and the Glasgow Rangers have brought to my music. Looking forward to releasing more music later on this year and DJing once nightlife gets going again!

