The penultimate Premier League predictions of the season have backed Leeds and Liverpool to claim repeat scorelines from the weekend – and more big victories are also tipped Manchester United and Manchester City.

Our latest challenger is Chubby and the Gang band member, Joe McMahon. Can the big Plymouth Argyle supporter – whose new single Lightning doesn’t strike twice has just dropped – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out up and coming rapper Deno took us on. Marshy enjoyed a strong day, correctly getting the scores right for Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham.

Matchday 37

Manchester United v Fulham (Tuesday, 6pm)

Joe: 2-1

Marshy: 3-0

Southampton v Leeds United (Tuesday, 6pm)

Joe: 1-3

Marshy: 0-4

Brighton v Manchester City (Tuesday, 7pm)

Joe: 0-2

Marshy: 0-3

Chelsea v Leicester (8.15pm)

Joe: 2-2

Marshy: 1-0

Everton v Wolves (Wednesday, 6pm)

Joe: 0-0

Marshy: 1-0

Newcastle v Sheffield United (Wednesday, 6pm)

Joe: 0-1

Marshy: 2-2

Tottenham v Aston Villa (Wednesday, 6pm)

Joe: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (Wednesday, 7pm)

Joe: 0-1

Marshy: 1-2

Burnley v Liverpool (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

Joe: 0-1

Marshy: 1-2

West Brom v West Ham United (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

Joe: 0-3

Marshy: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Green Army and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Joe: I support Plymouth Argyle through my family. I grew up going to Home Park with my Dad and my Grandad. Best era was probably mid to late 2000’s when the Premier League seemed like a real possibility and I was going to games most regularly, but for a couple of specific memories I’ll go for Chesterfield 7-0 in 2004 and Exeter 3-0 in 2017.

Play-off aim for Argyle next season

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Joe: Historically: Paul Wotton, Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, Graham Carey. Currently: Joe Edwards and Niall Ennis.

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for what’s left of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Joe: I think we’ve got some definite quality but there’s definitely a lot of room for improvement this summer, but Ryan Lowe’s got a plan and has us playing out from the back well. I just hope he gets the backing to build the team he needs to get us back to the Championship for first time in over a decade now.

This season is over and it was a pretty crap end to it honestly. It felt like we were playing complacently and lacking effort since we guaranteed safety but had no chance of a play-off push. But hopefully we’ll have a proper push and a top-half finish at least next season.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Joe: Chippenham Town FC, I lived in Wiltshire when I was younger and used to go to to Town games home and away for a few of years when I was about 10-12 years old. I loved getting about to different non league grounds across the south of England and watching Phoenix Nights on the coach.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

Joe: We got a new single out ‘Lightning Don’t Strike Twice’ on Partisan Records, double A side with softer one ‘Life’s Lemons’ which also comes out soon. Plenty more coming soon but dunno how much I can say!

We’re also on the official Argyle playlist I seen, so I’m hoping I’ll hear it at Home Park when I can finally make the journey down for a game again next season. Green army!

