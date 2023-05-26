Premier League Predictions: Leeds, Leicester, Everton learn relegation fate as giant is tipped to fall

Alex Spencer takes on our final Premier League Predictions challenge of the season and the singer-songwriter is tipping which of relegation battlers Everton, Leicester and Leeds to avoid the dreaded drop.

With the title race done and dusted and the top-four positions also finalised, the only real question mark centres around relegation on the final day.

The wooden spoon has already been confirmed for Southampton – but the two sides to drop down with them into the second tier will be determined on a nervy final day.

Of the trio, Everton look best placed with a win at home to Bournemouth guaranteeing their safety. Leicester at the side best placed to catch them and could survive with a draw if the Toffees drop points.

Leeds, meanwhile, have it all to do and must beat Tottenham to stand any chance of survival. Even then a win might not be enough if either Everton or Leicester win.

Elsewhere, champions Man City will be hoping to end the campaign on a high note, while Arsenal look to conclude a great campaign with a home win against Wolves.

Taking our predictions challenge this week is Man City supporter, and friend of Jack Grealish, Alex Spencer.

And he has had his say on the final day of the campaign.

You can check out Alex’s latest track ”A Night to Waste” right here.

Our last challenger was Joe from the band Lotterwinners, and you can see how they he got on here.

Premier League – Matchday 38 (all Sunday 4.30pm)

Arsenal v Wolves

Alex: 3-0

Aston Villa v Brighton

Alex: 0-0

Brentford v Manchester City

Alex: 1-2

Chelsea v Newcastle

Alex: 2-3

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Alex: 3-1

Everton v Bournemouth

Alex: 1-1

Leeds v Tottenham

Alex: 0-2

Leicester v West Ham

Alex: 2-2

Manchester United v Fulham

Alex: 2-1

Southampton v Liverpool

Alex: 0-4

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Alex: Coming from Manchester, my dad is a big Man City fan and first took me to the Etihad when I was 4, v Wolves, City won 3-1! He’d probably take me to around 5 games a season, but over the past 3 seasons I’ve been going to almost every home game!

There’s loads of brilliant memories but my favourite memory is off the pitch. At the end of last season I played a set for the players at their Premier league champion celebration party. It was a brilliant day, where I got to spend time afterwards celebrating with Pep and his squad. They were all brilliant, Jack Grealish was a legend and we keep in touch occasionally.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Alex: David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Alex: I’ve recently released my debut single ‘A Night To Waste’, which got some brilliant reviews and publicity. I’ve just started my GCSE exams, and once they finish next month I’ll be releasing my second single and playing some live dates! See alexspencermusic.com for more info.

