Our Premier League predictions are back after the international break – and we’re tipping a much-needed win for Arsenal, a Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United to punish Newcastle, another win for Tottenham and an incredible scoreline at Elland Road between Leeds and Liverpool.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest of predictions for the 2021/22 season are from singer-songwriter Gavin Thorpe. His new single The Meaning is out now, which is taken from his brand new album Rewind, which is released on Distiller Records on 17 September – can the Arsenal fan celebrate by getting one over our man Marshy?

Last time out, Jamie Law, bass player with Scottish indie hitmakers Vistas was in the hotseat – and there were a few decent calls with the correct scores nailed at Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Matchday 4

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Gavin: 1-1

Marshy: 0-1

Arsenal v Norwich (Saturday, 3pm)

Gavin: 3-1

Marshy: 1-0

Brentford v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Gavin: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Leicester v Manchester City (Saturday, 3pm)

Three Manchester City players who could leave in January... Here are our picks for three players who could leave Manchester City in January.

Gavin: 1-3

Marshy: 1-2

Manchester United v Newcastle (Saturday, 3pm)

Gavin: 2-0

Marshy: 4-0 (Ronaldo hat-trick)

Southampton v West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

Gavin: 1-3

Marshy: 1-1

Watford v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Gavin: 2-2

Marshy: 1-1

Chelsea v Aston Villa (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Gavin: 3-1

Marshy: 2-0

Leeds v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Daniel James can put Man Utd misery aside under Bielsa at Leeds We take a look at why Daniel James can shine at Leeds under Bielsa and forget his troubles at Manchester United

Gavin: 2-3

Marshy: 4-5

Everton v Burnley (Monday, 8pm)

Gavin: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Gunners and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Gavin: I am an Arsenal supporter mainly because my dad grew up a mile from Highbury and he has been a fan since he was a kid and obviously brainwashed me. My dad took me to my first game when I was 8 years old. It was the Littlewoods Cup final against Luton Town and even though we lost 3-2 I have been hooked ever since.

A couple of my favourite memories are…Watching the 1989 last minute winner at anfield on telly with my dad and us jumping around the living room going crazy.

My first time going to Highbury was special, just like in the film ‘Fever Pitch’ you never forget walking up the steps and seeing that beautiful pitch for the first time.

I am a lucky fan as I have never seen Arsenal lose at Highbury or at the Emirates. As you can tell from that stat I don’t get to go often!

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Gavin: In no particular order…Wright, Adams, Bergkamp, Henry and Viera.

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Faith remains in Arteta regime

Gavin: We are going through a tough transitional period which has divided the fan base and made it quite toxic at times. I have 100% faith in Arteta and I do believe we will finish in the top 10 this season and then the top 6 the season after that. However, it will be a good five-plus years before we get close to winning the title again. I am coming to terms with that and trying my best to get behind the team.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Gavin: I have a soft spot for Bristol City as I live a stones throw from the stadium. I try to go a couple of times a season and I keep an eye on the scores each week.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Gavin: My new album ‘Rewind’ is due out on 17 September. This is a collection of my favourite songs from the last 20 years which I have re-recorded and I feel Is my best album to date. Hopefully we will have more gigs towards the end of the year and then we will start on a new album in 2022.

Stream ’The Feeling’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

Gavin Thorpe is on social media – give him a follow!

Twitter

Instagram