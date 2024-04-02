Premier League Predictions: Liverpool, Arsenal run riot; Tottenham come unstuck; big Chelsea v Man Utd verdict

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in our Premier League Predictions challenge with a full slate of midweek fixtures headlined by big wins for Liverpool and Arsenal, while Tottenham suffer London derby woe and two under-pressure managers go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle v Everton

TEAMtalk: After their incredible comeback win over West Ham, the Magpies record another victory although the visitors will dig in and make it tough. Newcastle 2 Everton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2 Everton 0

F365: Newcastle 2 Everton 1

Tipstrr: Newcastle 2 Everton 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

TEAMtalk: Fulham are full of goals at the moment and that continues at the City Ground as they add to Forest’s current struggles. Forest 1 Fulham 3

Robbie’s Pick: Forest 1 Fulham 1

F365: Forest 1 Fulham 2

Tipstrr: Forest 2 Fulham 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: Tough to separate these two but think Palace have enough in their locker to earn a point on the south coast. Bournemouth 1 Palace 1

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 2 Palace 1

F365: Bournemouth 1 Palace 1

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 3 Palace 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Burnley v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Time is rapidly running out for the Clarets in their bid to beat the drop but they only manage a point at home to Gary O’Neil’s men. Burnley 2 Wolves 2

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 1 Wolves 0

F365: Burnley 0 Wolves 2

Tipstrr: Burnley 2 Wolves 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

West Ham v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: West Ham’s ‘cup final’ means they will up their game for the visit of Spurs and pull off another memorable win over their London rivals. West Ham 3 Tottenham 2

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Tottenham 1

F365: West Ham 0 Tottenham 3

Tipstrr: West Ham 2 Tottenham 3

Arsenal v Luton

TEAMtalk: Luton made life hard for Tottenham in north London at the weekend but the Gunners have no such problems as they rout the Hatters. Arsenal 5 Luton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 4 Luton 0

F365: Arsenal 4 Luton 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 4 Luton 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Brentford v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Brentford could easily have stuck five past Man Utd over the weekend but will get a win here to ease the pressure down towards the bottom of the table. Brentford 2 Brighton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 2 Brighton 1

F365: Brentford 0 Brighton 1

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Brighton 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Manchester City v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: City struggled to break down Arsenal at the weekend but Villa play a higher line and will give away chances that Pep’s men exploit, with Haaland scoring at least one. Man City 3 Villa 1

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 3 Villa 1

F365: Man City 3 Villa 0

Tipstrr: Man City 3 Villa 0

Liverpool v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: The Blades must still be demoralised after throwing away a 3-1 lead against Fulham and they take that mood into Anfield as they face a hiding on Merseyside. Liverpool 4 Sheff Utd 0

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 4 Sheff Utd 0

F365: Liverpool 6 Sheff Utd 0

Tipstrr: Liverpool 5 Sheff Utd 0

Chelsea v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: Two managers still under pressure so a point will not really be much good for either, which is exactly how this one plays out. Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 1

F365: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 1

Tipstrr: Chelsea 1 Man Utd 1