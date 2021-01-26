Top tackles bottom at Old Trafford, but our Premier League Predictions has tipped a shock home defeat for Manchester United, while Liverpool can bounce back at Tottenham and Chelsea can begin life after Frank Lampard by beating Wolves.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our midweek challenger is dance music producer Franklin. Can the Arsenal supporter – whose new track Everybody Dance is out now – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out, Bisset, the training camp DJ of ​UFC icon Conor McGregor took us on – between them, the pair managed an impressive full house.

Matchday 20

Crystal Palace v West Ham (Tuesday, 6pm)

Franklin: 2-0

Marshy: 0-1

Newcastle v Leeds Utd (Tuesday, 6pm)

Franklin: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Southampton v Arsenal (Tuesday, 8.15pm)

Franklin: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

West Brom v Manchester City (Tuesday, 8.15pm)

Franklin: 1-5

Marshy: 0-2

Burnley v Aston Villa (Wednesday, 6pm)

Franklin: 1-3

Marshy: 0-1

Chelsea v Wolves (Wednesday, 6pm)

Franklin: 2-0

Marshy: 3-0

Brighton v Fulham (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Franklin: 0-1

Marshy: 1-1

Everton v Leicester (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

Franklin: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Manchester United v Sheffield Utd (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

Franklin: 1-2

Marshy: 4-0

Tottenham v Liverpool (Thursday, 8pm)

Franklin: 1-2

Marshy: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Gunners and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Franklin: As a child I was shoehorned into supporting Southend United as it was my Dad’s team and where I was born. Bbut living hours away from Southend and rarely getting to go see them live made it difficult. I ended up watching Arsenal on TV every time I could because I was fascinated with [Thierry] Henry and the general way Arsenal moved the ball around the pitch and that was that.

I think just going to the Emirates for the first time was massive for me as I’d been waiting to for years, plus we won 6-1 so really I couldn’t complain.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Franklin: Obviously as mentioned previously, Henry, closely followed by [Jose] Reyes, [Robert] Pires, [Cesc] Fabregas. Currently, there’s a couple but I’d probably say [Kieran] Tierney because I think he’s been our most consistent player and plays every game like it’s a cup final.

Belief in Mikel Arteta

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the rest of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Franklin: It’s a weird one because it’s obviously our worst start to a season in decades but I think there’s so much to look forward to including the youngsters like Saka, Martinielli, and ESR [Emile Smith Rowe].

We’ve also done some great business with signings like Gabriel and [Thomas] Partey and I still strongly believe Arteta is the man.

As far as I’m concerned, this season was always about rebuilding and taking each game as it comes. Top 4 would be an immense achievement that I doubt possible at this moment in time, but at the same time it’s been such a weird season so who knows?

If not, top six and a trophy would still be fantastic within the context of this season.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Franklin: Southend United as I mentioned before. I’d say I have more than a soft spot and will be controversial by calling them my ‘Second team’. Come at me.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for you as an artist at the moment?

Franklin: Lots! (thankfully). Have recently released my new single ‘Everybody Dance’ with Cedric Gervais featuring the legend that is Nile Rodgers and have also got a couple official remixes lined up for some big acts which is very exciting.

