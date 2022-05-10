A huge midweek of Premier League action looks set to provide plenty more drama at the top and bottom end of the table, with Liverpool and Manchester City back in action, while Everton and Leeds continue their battle to beat the drop and there’s the small matter of a north London derby that has massive Champions League implications.

Liverpool‘s slip up at home to Tottenham on Saturday gave City the chance to go three points clear in the title race, although both have potentially tricky away trips to Aston Villa and Wolves respectively – although not that difficult, given our Predictions.

Leeds moved into the drop zone after Everton’s win at Leicester and their own defeat to Arsenal, and things could get much clearer for the duo after midweek clashes with Chelsea and Watford.

And the battle for fourth spot, and maybe even third given Chelsea’s form, rounds off a huge midweek of games as Tottenham host Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently four points clear of Spurs and could wrap up Champions League qualification with victory at their bitter rivals on Thursday evening – but we don’t think that will happen.

Taking us on this week is Owen Eves, lead singer of Southend-based five-piece, San Quentin. The big Liverpool fan takes on our man Rob – but how many will either get right in our midweek Premier League Predictions?

You can check out San Quentin’s music right here…

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 36

Aston Villa v Liverpool (Tuesday, 8pm)

Owen: 0-3

Rob: 1-3

Leeds United v Chelsea (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Owen: 1-3

Rob: 1-2

Leicester v Norwich (Wednesday, 7.45pm)

Owen: 2-0

Rob: 3-0

Watford v Everton (Wednesday, 7.45pm)

Owen: 1-2

Rob: 1-3

Wolves v Manchester City (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

Owen: 1-1

Rob: 1-4

Tottenham v Arsenal (Thursday, 7.45pm)

Owen: 2-1

Rob: 3-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Owen: Growing up my nan and dad both supported Liverpool so it’s all I can I remember supporting from a six-year-old until now. Has to be recent years, the Champions League semi-final vs Barcelona at Anfield when we turned a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3 on aggregate. I was away from a TV and could only listen on radio which added to how special it felt.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Owen: Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Virgil van Djik, Xabi Alonso & Daniel Sturridge.

This Liverpool team – simply the best

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Owen: Best team in the world. Could do the amazing quadruple but I think realistically we may lose out on Prem but you never know in football.



TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Owen: Southend United, home town team and I remember going to home games as a young boy with my dad and brother – fantastic memories.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Owen: We are building our fan base around the UK as we speak. We have just sold out our second headline show which is massive for us. Now looking to get more music out to the world with a new single and then an EP to gain as many fans as possible and then gig even more than we have before.

