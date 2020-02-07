Liverpool are being tipped to crush Norwich as top plays bottom, Man Utd will win at Chelsea, while there will be no separating Wolves and Leicester in a thriller – all in this week’s Predictions.

This time, Liverpool fan and lead vocalist from King Calaway, Simon, is in the hotseat Can he get the better of Marshy?

Last time out, frontman of Gengahr, Felix, who is a big Chelsea fan, took us on – and it’s safe to say both did OK!

Matchday 25

Everton v Crystal Palace (Sat 8 Feb – 12.30pm)

Simon: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Brighton v Watford (Sat 8 Feb – 5.30pm)

Simon: 2-1

Marshy: 1-0

Sheffield Utd v Bournemouth (Sun 9 Feb – 2pm)

Simon: 4-3

Marshy: 2-0

Man City v West Ham (Sun 9 Feb – 4.30pm)

Simon: 3-1

Marshy: 3-0

Wolves v Leicester (Fri 14 Feb – 8pm)

Simon: 2-2

Marshy: 2-2

Southampton v Burnley (Sat 15 Feb – 12.30pm)

Simon: 1-1

Marshy: 1-0

Norwich v Liverpool (Sat 15 Feb – 5.30pm)

Simon: 0-3

Marshy: 0-7

Aston Villa v Tottenham (Sun 16 Feb – 2pm)

Simon: 2-4

Marshy: 1-2

Arsenal v Newcastle (Sun 16 Feb – 4.30pm)

Simon: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Chelsea v Man Utd (Mon 17 Feb – 8pm)

Simon: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Simon: I’ve always supported Liverpool. I suppose I just copied my older brother when we were younger, but I just really love the mentality at Liverpool. It goes beyond the sport – there’s a real sense of togetherness. Everytime the fans sing ‘You’ll never walk alone,’ it just goes deeper than the football really.

I have so many great memories, my earliest including when Liverpool won the Champions League in Istanbul – how could I ever forget? I then remember distinctly when we won the FA Cup against West Ham the following year. My best memory has to be when I went to Anfield for Gerrard’s last home game. We lost but hearing him address the fans was really special.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Simon: Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Xabi Alonso, Pepe Reina. And all the current starting XI!!

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Simon: Genuinely the best team in the world right now. We’ve been outstanding all season, hoping for more of the same but really hoping to lift the Premier League trophy this year. Perhaps the Champions League too… it would be nice to do the double!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Simon: Barcelona – another incredible side. I’ve seen them live against Real Madrid and was blown away. I’m a big fan of Lionel Messi.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Simon: Right now we are writing plenty of songs, getting excited for the year ahead of us. We have a couple of cool shows coming up in the UK and in Germany. Other than that we just kick about and play FIFA really!