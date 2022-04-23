A massive weekend of action sees Liverpool host Everton, Man Utd travelling to Arsenal and a couple of exciting derbies – here’s what we expect to unfold in this week’s Premier League Predictions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side go into the match with Frank Lampard’s Toffees in tremendous spirits. Their 4-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday night keeps their winning momentum going as the title race goes to the wire.

A defeat for Lampard and Co though will likely increase their relegation fears, and there’s some key games at the bottom this weekend.

However, the fun begins on Saturday lunchtime when Arsenal host Manchester United in a match critical to both sides’ top-four hopes.

Fourth spot is currently occupied by Tottenham – and their credentials face a big test against a resolute Brenford side. The match is sure to be a special occasion given the Christian Eriksen connection.

Elswhere, there’s some nice-looking derbies as Leicester host Aston Villa, Brighton face Southampton and Chelsea tackle West Ham.

And the action ends with a tasty-looking Monday Night Football as Crystal Palace host improving Leeds.

Taking us on this week is Glastonbury-based singer-songwriter and Tottenham fan, Rosie Smith. She is up against our man Rob – but how many will either get right in this week’s Premier League Predictions?



You can check out Rosie Smith’s music right here…

Last time out singer-songwriter Matt James was in the hotseat. You can check out how Matt and Rob both got on right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 34

Arsenal v Manchester United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Rosie: 2-2

Rob: 2-3

Leicester v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Rosie: 2-1

Rob: 2-2

Manchester City v Watford (Saturday, 3pm)

Rosie: 4-0

Rob: 5-0

Norwich v Newcastle (Saturday, 3pm)

Rosie: 1-2

Rob: 1-2

Brentford v Tottenham (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Rosie: 0-5

Rob: 2-2

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday, 2pm)

Rosie: 3-2

Rob: 2-1

Burnley v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Rosie: 0-3

Rob: 0-2

Chelsea v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

Rosie: 4-3

Rob: 2-1

Liverpool v Everton (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Rosie: 4-1

Rob: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Leeds (Monday, 8pm)

Rosie: 2-1

Rob: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Rosie: I grew up watching football with my Grandad who’s Irish. He’s Irish but a huge Southampton fan so we always loved Robbie Keane which led to me watching Spurs every week.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Rosie: Kane, Son, Keane, Deli Ali, Defoe

Top three finish for Spurs

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Rosie: I think the current squad is the best it’s been in years. The link up play between Kane and Son is unbelievable and I strongly believe we can take third his season.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Rosie: Like I said earlier, Grandad is big Southampton fan. My Dad and my godfather used to take me to St Mary’s quite often and I had a bit of a crush on Walcott, until he moved to Arsenal obviously, lol.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Rosie: My first single ‘Breakfast For Dinner Tonight’ is out now and available to stream on all platforms. I have finished my first album, my first single was released on the 30th of march and is now available to stream on Spotify. I am getting ready to tour with Ronan Keeting and begin festival season.

Stream ‘Breakfast for Dinner Tonight’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

Rosie is on social media – give her a follow!

Twitter

Instagram